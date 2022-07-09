Vasco’s passage through Criciúma becomes an event and attracts fans from all over the state | vasco

Vasco fans needed less than an hour to sell out the 1,900 tickets that Criciúma made available for this Saturday’s game, at 4:30 pm, at the Heriberto Hülse Stadium. Spread across Santa Catarina, Vasco residents from several cities in the state will be present at the 17th round of Série B and, even so, many people were left without tickets.

Vasco fans were on duty at the team's hotel in Criciúma — Photo: Emanuelle Ribeiro/ge

The more than 1,300 kilometers that separate Criciúma from Rio de Janeiro are not enough to stop the Vasco force in Santa Catarina. Active, the supporters of the state go to the carioca capital frequently and are present in the team’s games in the south of Brazil.

Headquarters of VasBrusque, the first captaincy of Vasco, has a replica of Christ the Redeemer and Caravela — Photo: Disclosure

In fact, the first captaincy of Vasco is from Santa Catarina, a project created by the club aimed at fans from outside Rio de Janeiro. União VasBrusque was created in 2019, grew, set up its own headquarters and was sought out by Vasco himself to become a captaincy. The group has about 70 members and has even brought a sponsor to the club. The captaincy often brings together fans from different parts of the state for events in Brusque.

– In addition to watching the games, we saw that we could do something more and we organized an event in which the profit went to Vasco’s CT. It was a success and we started to involve many people and, since then, we have carried out various social actions. Dinamite, Acácio, Donizete, Sorato, among other idols, have already been to our captaincy for events with the fans. Carlos Germano will also come now. The idea is to shorten the space between fans from outside Rio and Vasco. We have already been to Rio de Janeiro this year in Carioca and also in the game against Cruzeiro. I myself, in 2019 alone, saw eight games of Vasco in Rio – said captain Marcolan Batista to ge.

Vasco fans gathered at VasBrusque headquarters — Photo: Disclosure

In addition to VasBrusque, Santa Catarina has three other captaincies, in Joinville, Rodeio and Blumenau. The Blumenau fans emerged in 2008 and became captaincy about two weeks ago. The Blumenauenses were in the game against Chapecoense, for the third round of Serie B, and are scheduled to travel to Rio in October.

– We go in two buses here from Blumenau to Criciúma, apart from the other fans in the region, so much so that the tickets sold out in 38 minutes. Too bad many people didn’t make it, we only had three buses here. We also do solidarity actions for entities in our city. Today, we have 87 members in good standing – said Captain Sérgio Roberto Guber.

Captaincy Vasco Blumenau has about 90 partners — Photo: Disclosure

The fans of the captaincies VascoVille and Vasco Vale will also be in Criciúma, as well as groups of other supporters spread across the state, as is the case of Trem Bala da Serra, from Lages. Founded in 2011, the fans refer to the team nicknamed Trem Bala da Colina and which had players such as Diego Souza and Alecsandro on the field in winning the 2011 Copa do Brasil.

Supporters of the Bala da Serra Train at Vasco's game at Maracanã — Photo: Disclosure

– I believe that Vasco’s fans are one of the biggest in our state. This comes from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, when my Vasco grandparents and uncles say that they listened to many games on national radio with Vasco already in great prominence. This passion was passed on from generations to generations, as I passed it on to my seven-year-old daughter Lara, who is a fanatic – said the president of Trem Bala da Serra, Leandro Lima, who added:

– The last game we went to in Rio, before the pandemic, was a bus with 44 people. Now we are planning to go in November. For Criciúma we were 92 people, but more than 40 were without tickets. We still went to Chapecó in April, and we are planning to go against Brusque and against Grêmio.

Leandro passed on his passion for Vasco to his daughter Lara — Photo: Personal archive

Created in 2015, Vascaínos do Vale brings together fans from the cities of São João Batista, Canelinha, Tijucas and the region. The group had representatives in the game against Londrina, will be in Criciúma and is already getting organized to go to Brusque and Porto Alegre this year.

– We grew, we made shirts, events and today we have about 150 people in the group. We get together to go to games here in the South, we are always together at the Captaincy VasBrusque and even in Rio de Janeiro we have gone too – commented Mayco Ouriques, one of the leaders of Vascaínos do Vale.

Torcida Vascaínos do Vale was created in 2015 — Photo: Disclosure

The 2015 Carioca Championship title, won after two victories over Botafogo, made the Vasco fans from Balneário Camboriú organize themselves to create a Vasco crowd in the city. Today with more than 100 members, Caravela Vascaína de Balneário is always traveling around the South and has a scheduled excursion to Rio for the game against Náutico, in September.

– From Paraná to Rio Grande do Sul, where Vasco is, we go after him. And not only professional football, we went to basketball games, base, we follow Vasco in everything. We were going in 32 people to Criciúma, but we decreased because only 12 managed to get in – highlighted Diego Adão, president and founder of Caravela Vascaína.

Caravela Vascaína de Balneário in São Januário — Photo: Disclosure

Vascaínos from Criciúma, Brusque, Blumenau, Joinville, Rodeio, Lages, Balneário Camboriú, Laguna, Florianópolis and other cities in Santa Catarina will be at the Heriberto Hülse Stadium. A good number of fans have already been on duty at the team’s hotel on the eve of the match. The report heard from people in the city that Vasco’s presence will be an event in Criciúma this weekend. The ball starts at 4:30 pm this Saturday, and an audience of almost 20 thousand people is expected.

