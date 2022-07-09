Verstappen remains and wins sprint race in Austria. Leclerc beats Sainz – Formula 1 News

ALL ABOUT THE FORMULA 1 AUSTRIA GP SPRINT RACE | briefing

The city of Spielberg hosted, between late morning and early afternoon this Saturday (9), the second sprint race of the 2022 Formula 1 World Cup season. The short race, which actually decides the starting grid for the race official, on Sunday, reinforced that there is even a duel between Red Bull and Ferrari on the track that belongs to the energy drinks brand. But it’s Max Verstappen who has the advantage, and he’s the one who won and retains pole for Sunday’s start.

The truth is that Verstappen only had to defend himself at the start. When he avoided any more serious threat from the red cars, he had to spend the 23 laps in control. Behind him, Carlos Sainz passed Charles Leclerc, but the Monegasque soon recovered. Sainz returned to attack several times, but to no avail. The two Ferraris fought each other and never got close to the championship leader. Verstappen didn’t need to open much, but managed the 2s5 he built up. Under other circumstances, Verstappen might not have had such a smooth result, but that’s how things turned out.

Even without major battles in the first places, there was movement in the sprint race. Fernando Alonso and Guanyu Zhou had problems before the start and were forced to pit. Alonso didn’t even start, while Zhou started from the pit lane and was well behind. Pierre Gasly returned to touch himself with a Mercedes, now Hamilton’s, at the start and took the worst. He got off the ground and rolled over. He ended up going to the back of the grid.

Leclerc and Sainz closed out the top three and will start right behind. George Russell ran a race apart, never threatened by those behind and without the pace to catch the front three Sergio Pérez moved up from 13th to fifth place and can be satisfied. Esteban Ocon is sixth, followed by Kevin Magnussen, Lewis Hamilton, Mick Schumacher and Valtteri Bottas in the top-10. Highlight for the strong fight between Hamilton and Schumacher: the seven-time champion struggled to pass.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all weekend activities Austrian GP. On Sunday, the start is scheduled for 10 am (Brasília, GMT-3).

Max Verstappen won the first race at Red Bull’s home (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out how the sprint race went:

As anticipated by the weather forecast, the start time of the sprint race arrived with a sunny sky, summer temperature, above 20°C and nothing that showed that the weekend could still receive any trace of rain. at 11:30 am [de Brasília, GMT-3]all in the scheme to drop.

With the starting procedures apparently ready, a yellow flag appeared in midfield. What would that be? The image of the official F1 broadcast soon showed: the tires of Fernando Alonso’s car were with the thermal blankets. The peloton left for the presentation lap, but Alpine had to put the car on the easel and take it to the pit lane. The team confirmed that there was no error: the team detected a problem with the car and preferred to keep the tires warm as they would have to withdraw to try to start from the pits.

The second start attempt went wrong before the cars even stopped on the grid. Now with Guanyu Zhou. Recovered from the serious accident at Silverstone, the Chinese car died at the entrance of the last corner. So, once again, another round of presentation. Zhou, like Alonso, would have to start from the pits.

The new top-10 order had Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, George Russell, Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen, Mick Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon.

Verstappen came out to defend Leclerc at the start and rounded turn one in the lead, while Sainz passed his teammate and took second place. A few corners later, Leclerc attacked back on the inside line and regained second place.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc engaged in an interesting catch (Photo: AFP)

The most tense moment of the start came in the middle of the field, when Lewis Hamilton touched the front of Pierre Gasly’s left rear tire, something that took the AlphaTauri car off the ground and sent it rolling. Luckily, nothing like last week’s accident happened, despite the similar origin: one of the Mercedes touches Gasly. Pierre fell to the end of the field that started on the track, just ahead of Zhou. Alonso didn’t even start from the pit-lane and retired before he even started.

Who took advantage of the confusion in the socks to gain positions was Sergio Pérez, who went from 13th to eighth place – taking into account that the position that originally belonged to Alonso came for free. The top 10 were Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Ocon, Magnussen, Schumacher, Pérez, Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton.

The really good fight was for second place. The two Ferrari drivers, who until England had not faced each other on the track in 2022, repeated the dose in Austria. Sainz dove inside at turn three and outside at turn four, but Leclerc defended himself like the mature rider he became and held the position. Verstappen opened at the front.

In addition to Pérez, Sebastian Vettel also started the race very well. The four-time champion started last and, although he received a free pass with problems from Gasly, Zhou and Alonso, he was already in 14th place. The first penalty also showed up: Albon received 5s for pushing Lando Norris off the track.

Pérez continued to impose the strength of Red Bull in the middle of the pack. He took advantage of Schumacher’s attack on Magnussen to overtake the German and, on the next lap, easily left the Dane behind and took sixth place. Shortly after, he would leave Ocon behind – the Frenchman tried the cheese, but he didn’t have the car for that. Hamilton also claimed the car and overtook former teammate Bottas.

Lo and behold, Vettel appeared off the track. The reason? He was overtaking in Albon, when the Williams driver ignored that the Aston Martin was already in 13th place and went inside. The two cars touched, with Vettel ending up in the gravel and coming back in 19th.

Alexander Albon played with Lando Norris and Sebastian Vettel in the sprint race (Photo: Williams)

Although Pérez tried to get closer to Russell, the Englishman looked reasonably safe in fourth place. Hamilton was attacking Schumacher for eighth place, but the Haas German defended himself quite willingly. For several laps, Haas held off Mercedes, particularly in turns three and four. Hamilton already complained and said that Mick had left the track several times in defense, while Schumacher asked Haas to hold Magnussen to give him a chance to open the DRS. Finally, on lap 21 of 23, Lewis passed to secure a point.

On the last lap, Aston Martin asked Vettel to hand over the car to the pits because of the damage caused by touching Albon. A promising day for the green car ended in disappointment, yet another, in the 2022 season.

And that was it. Victory for Verstappen, who was never threatened, with Leclerc and Sainz behind him. Russell, Pérez, Ocon, Magnussen and Hamilton scored, while Schumacher and Bottas closed out the top-10. The latest news was that Schumacher and Daniel Ricciardo were under investigation for something that happened at the start, but the stewards’ decision would be left for the following hours.

F1 2022, Stage 11, Austrian GP, ​​Sprint Race, Final Result:

1 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 23 laps two C LECLERC Ferrari +1,675 3 C SAINZ Ferrari +5,644 4 G RUSSELL mercedes +13,429 5 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda +18,302 6 AND OCON alpine +31,032 7 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari +34,539 8 L HAMILTON mercedes +35,447 9 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari +37,163 10 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari +37,557 11 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes +38,580 12 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes +39,738 13 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes +48,241 14 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari +50,753 15 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda +52,125 16 ALBON Williams Mercedes +52,412 17 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda +54,556 18 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes +1:08,694 19 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes +1 lap 20 F ALONSO alpine NL

