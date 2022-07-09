Verstappen says he was ‘on the edge’ to take pole

Load audio player

Max Verstappen said he was “very close to the limits of the track” on his lap from pole position for the sprint race in Austria for formula 1while trying to make up for lost time at the start of the lap.

He surpassed the main rival of 2022, Charles Leclercin the final moments of a session with two red flags, due to crashes by both Mercedes drivers, which were a threat to pole.

Explaining his lap, Verstappen knew he had lost time early on and therefore had to be “very good” and he did this by being aggressive with the limits of the track in the final turns.

Verstappen said: “It was a little tricky. I think the long wait [depois da bandeira vermelha] it’s never good.

“Then we left. My Turns 1 and 3 weren’t the best, so I knew the rest of the lap needed to be better to be able to do anything.

“And I think especially the last sector was a lot better than I did before, and more on the edge, of course, with the limits of the track.

“It was good. It was close. I knew it was going to be close, but of course, it’s always good to be ahead.”

The second pole in three races comes after Verstappen asked Red Bull to give him a faster car for qualifying in Azerbaijan, after seeing Leclerc take four consecutive poles between Miami and Baku.

That one-lap advantage combined with the RB18’s race pace underlined Verstappen’s confidence for sprint competition.

He continued: “I think we normally have a great car. Qualifying is not our strong point.

“So I just hope I have a clean turn 1, a good breakout and from there anything can happen. But I feel confident with the car we have.”

