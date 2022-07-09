Vic Albuquerque details negotiation to return to Corinthians and reveals proposals from other countries

The attacking midfielder Vic Albuquerque gave this Friday her first interview since her return to Corinthians. After a season in Europe, defending Madrid CFF, she stated that she chose Timão to regain confidence even with offers from other countries.

“It was a very strategic decision, very thoughtful. Yes, I received several proposals from other clubs here in São Paulo and other states as well, including from other countries. Returning to Brazil, maybe I’ll have a little more influence and I’ll be able to regain a little more my confidence in football,” said Vic.

For the Spanish team, she played in 14 matches and scored two goals during the season, without repeating the relevance previously presented at Timão. For the São Paulo club, by the way, there were 59 goals in 110 games in the first pass. Grateful for the effort made by the club for the return, she assured that she was focused on making a difference.

“I chose to come back because I know that I can take my football to the highest level and also take Corinthians to win the titles that we will dispute“, continued the athlete, who also saw midfielder Luana being hired for the second half.

Vic took stock of what he lived in these almost 12 months away from Brazil, assuring that he never stopped being in contact with Timão. She acknowledged that she was not comfortable at Madrid.

“In truth, I think Corinthians never wanted me to leave, they always made a great effort for me to stay. As I said, I was internally not comfortable with the situation I was in. It was a personal decision of mine to want to go abroad to try new things. I really want to make this very clear, that Corinthians was always present, even when I was awaywe always had some conversations”, he revealed, before concluding.

“Before returning, I also talked to Arthur (Elias), I told him what I thought, he also said what he thought about my return, about me also dedicating myself, that I have no fixed place, that I have to fight, train, play well. Today I’m sure I made a great decision for my career, because I know the club, I know the people. I could choose any other place, but thinking about the future for my career I’m sure that here at Corinthians was the right place and I made the right decision”, he concluded.

