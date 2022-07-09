Vidal trains hard and sends a message that will cheer up Flamengo fans

Arturo Vidal is already in Rio de Janeiro and can be made official at any time as a Flamengo player. The athlete awaits the termination with Inter Milan to be able to speak as a new athlete of Mengão, something he has been planting for some time. After all, it was not uncommon for the steering wheel to show a desire to play for Mais Querido.

In his social networks, the Chilean already publishes moments of his stay in Brazil. Between moments as a tourist, enjoying the city’s beaches, he doesn’t leave his hard work aside. Arturo Vidal is training on his own with his cousin, Yito Alvidal, as well as Rafael Cardozo, the player’s personal.

Read more: Members of a group supporting Landim issue a note criticizing the management of Flameng’s Football DepartmentO

Along with the videos where he appears doing exercises last Friday night (08), Vidal is excited about the new moment. In the caption, he claims to be preparing for what he will live wearing the Sacred Mantle of Flamengo.

“Preparing myself with everything for what’s to come”, typed the flamengo reinforcement.

He posted videos with other exercises besides aerobics. But another post that caught my attention was on the beach. The player hadn’t posted anything for over a week, and he hadn’t been active on social media. Last night, Vidal posted pictures on a beach and said he was very happy.

Vidal has been in Rio since Wednesday, when he went to Maracanã

The Chilean arrived on the most monitored plane in the world by Flight Radar. Upon landing, right next to Marcos Braz, the steering wheel did not want to speak as a Flamengo player. Awaiting the final steps, he still cannot make statements as a red-black reinforcement. Therefore, he declared that he was coming to watch the game as a Flamengo fan, but did not deny conversations.

In the stadium, he saw a dominant Flamengo, winning 7-1 with authority over Tolima. The match was valid for the round of 16 of Libertadores and Mengão qualified for the quarterfinals. In the phase, they face Corinthians, which eliminated Boca Juniors in Bombonera.

Follow Eric Viana on twitter and on Instagram.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.