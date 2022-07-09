Video: Passengers panic in turbulent flight over the Andes | World

reproduction Plane experiences turbulence as it flies over the Andes – 07/08/2022

A video posted by DJ Nico Vallorani on Tik Tok shows the terror of passengers on a plane that faced strong turbulence while flying over the Andes Mountains, located between Argentina and Chile. The aircraft shakes heavily and passengers scream in desperation. At one point, the plane’s wing shakes. Despite the scare, the episode left no injuries.

In the log it is possible to hear some phrases said by passengers at the time of turbulence. “We’re all going to die,” shouts a woman. Another repeats: “Mother, I want to go down”. As the plane shakes, the screams get louder.

The images were taken during a flight from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia, Argentina, on June 12 this year. Nico’s video ended up going viral and has over six million views, 954,000 likes and nearly 12,000 comments.

The day after the flight, Nico made a video where he said he was fine, but worried about the mother and son who were traveling behind him. “They were desperate, poor people, screaming a lot. The lady asked for the plane to come down. But this kind of thing is common when you fly. So I ask everyone not to be afraid if it ever happens to you. Just keep calm. that everything will pass”, said the DJ.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.