Video: Protesters invade presidential residence in Sri Lanka | World

Thousands of people invaded the president’s official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, this Saturday (9). There is an economic crisis in the country, and there have been public demonstrations for months.
Protesters broke down gates at other government buildings, such as the presidential secretariat and the Ministry of Finance, TV footage showed.
Protesters storm presidential palace in Sri Lanka
They call for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. According to Defense Ministry sources, he had not been at the official residence since Friday, for security reasons.
Military and police tried to stop the protesters from entering the buildings, but failed.
Protesters inside the Sri Lankan presidential residence in Colombo on July 9, 2022 — Photo: Reuters
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has called an emergency meeting of party leaders to discuss the situation and reach a quick resolution. He asked the president to convene Parliament, the statement said. Wickremesinghe was also transferred to a safe location.
Protesters inside the official residence
A Facebook live broadcast from inside the president’s home showed hundreds of protesters, some draped in flags, crowding halls and corridors, chanting anti-Rajapaksa slogans.
Protesters in the garden of the presidential residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 9, 2022 — Photo: Reuters
The protesters entered the swimming pool of the official residence, and the images were shared on social networks.
People also roamed the grounds outside the building.
At least 39 people, including two police officers, were injured and hospitalized in the protests.
Without tourism, country ran out of dollars
Sri Lanka is a country of 22 million people in Southeast Asia.
The economic crisis started because the country lacks a dollar, and thus they are unable to import fuel, food and medicine.
This is considered the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.
Inflation reached 54.6% in June and is expected to reach 70% in the coming months.
The government negotiates with the International Monetary Fund a loan of US$ 3 billion, a restructuring of part of the external debt and seeks to borrow money from international bodies.
Sri Lanka’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism for dollars, and with Covid-19, the country has been left without its main income. In addition, the government was already in debt. With the rise in oil prices, the situation has worsened. Last year, the government banned the import of chemical fertilizers, which devastated agriculture. In November, the purchase was allowed again.