video shows he was hit in the back

Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was shot twice in the back, images circulating on social media show.

Abe, 67, died after being shot during a campaign event in the western Nara region of the country. He was speaking at a rally for the Senate elections, scheduled for next Sunday (10), when there were explosions and smoke. Soon after, Abe falls off the stage.

The gunman was arrested at the scene and identified as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami. He confessed to the crime and said he used a homemade device to shoot Abe. According to police information, the suspect believed that the former prime minister was part of a group he hates.

Gun ownership in Japan is governed by strict laws, and attacks like the ones this morning are rare in the country.

The country’s current prime minister, smoke Kishida, said the crime was “absolutely unforgivable”. “It is an act of barbarism during the election campaign, which is the basis of democracy, and it is absolutely unforgivable. I condemn this act in the strongest terms,” ​​he told the press.

The international community also reacted to the assassination. Abe is survived by his wife Akie Abe, whom he married in 1987. The couple had no children.

Shinzo Abe’s Journey

Born into a family with two generations of political leaders, Shinzo Abe set records as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, weathering numerous scandals.

Abe was 52 years old when he took over as prime minister in 2006 and became the youngest person ever to hold the position.

His first term was turbulent, marked by scandals and disputes, and ended with his abrupt resignation after a year. He initially stated that he resigned for political reasons, but later admitted that he had a health problem, which was later diagnosed as ulcerative colitis. The condition required months of treatment, which was overcome thanks to a new drug, according to Abe.

Recovered, he ran again as a candidate and returned to the post of prime minister in December 2012. His victory ended a turbulent period in which prime ministers succeeded one another at the rate of up to one a year, with the effects of the tsunami in 2011. and the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Abe became famous abroad for his economic recovery strategy, known as “abenomics”, which began in 2012, in which he blended monetary easing, a major budget recovery and structural reforms.

*With AFP and Reuters