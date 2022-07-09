Vitão wants to remove taboo from anal sex with ‘Once more’ and loves ‘pleasure in the prostate’

“I’ve been trying to be able to talk about these things openly, to break these places that we insist on putting ourselves”, said Vitão

“Stopping to take a picture and never reversing / But only if it is, to have pleasure / The brothers afraid to take the (uh) and not understand / Because it was delicious as it shouldn’t be / Second, that he learns since he was born “. It is with these verses that Vitão wanted to address sexuality and male prejudices in relation to “pleasure in the prostate”, “the area that gives most pleasure to men” as he defined in an interview with Quem magazine, published this Friday.

The song, released in late June, touched on her experiences in Rio de Janeiro, and not just about enjoying anal sex, but about “having sex with the people I wanted”.

“We talk very little. [sobre prazer na próstata] and it’s still a gigantic taboo. We’ve always understood that if someone passes close to our asshole, they’re already labeled something,” he said. “I’ve been discovering my body more and more, pleasure in infinite ways. We can feel pleasure in many ways and not just sexually. But we stick to heteronormative sex, man, woman, penetration and came. It’s over”, said the ex of the singer Luísa Sonza. “It’s just pleasure and fuck. It doesn’t fit you anywhere.”

The statement, which also accompanied a photoshoot of the singer with braids and makeup in androgynous looks, adds to other recent statements by him about his sexuality. In addition, he has already complained that he does not like the discussion to end with the simple fact that the public wants to know if he is gay or not.

“I’ve been trying to be able to talk about these things openly, break these places that we insist on putting ourselves. Talking to the boys, establishing a direct relationship with those who accompany me”, he added.

