Vitão’s predictions for the 16th round of the Brasileirão

After a busy midweek by the Libertadores knockout, the endless Campeonato Brasileiro de pontozzz corridozzz is back and, depending on the combination, the round could put Palmeiras and Atlético-MG (who are vying with each other for a spot in the continental semifinal) in the two first places.

Corinthians and Flamengo, who are also dueling for Libertadores, make a preview of the warm-up at Neo Química, with Corinthians wanting to stay in the G4 and close to the lead and with Dorival Júnior’s Flamengo accelerating to waste time thrown in the trash with Paulo Sousa.

Round 16 predictions

Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 0 Avai

For a long time now, Bragantino, from the long-lived Barbieri, only has the Brasileirão to play and, therefore, has an obligation to play more ball. Avaí, which runs a worthy campaign from its perspective, will sell the result dearly.

Fluminense 2 x 1 Ceará

For everything he represents to the tricolor fans, Fred deserves to say goodbye to the lawns with a victory. Vozão, which makes a great South American, has had many difficulties in the Brasileirão.

Goiás 1 x 1 Athletico-PR

Hurricane has a great campaign, but desperation, need and the field and crowd factors must balance the confrontation. Goiás needs to react!

Coritiba 2 x 0 Youth

Juventude is ahead of Fortaleza, but, due to the ball played, the cast and the perspective, the team from Caxias do Sul is the biggest favorite to finish the Brasileirão in the last position.

Corinthians 1 x 1 Flamengo

As usual, Fiel will overcrowd the Neo Química Arena, the team arrives packed by the epic classification in Bombonera, but Flamengo, who made 7 to 1 in Tolima, arrives much more complete and complete for the quarter-finals of Libertadores . It won’t be easy, but Timão can remain the only undefeated home team in the Brasileirão.

Atlético-MG 2 x 1 Sao Paulo

At Mineirão, the vice-leader Galo cannot leave points in the pursuit of Palmeiras. São Paulo, which has more realistic options in terms of conquest in the South American Championship and in the Copa do Brasil, knows that a draw in BH would be a great result.

Santos 1 x 0 Atletico GO

The Santos board lost two weeks with Bustos after the pathetic defeat and the tragic defeat in Itaquera and, at this point, it could have corrected the route. Now, under the interim command of Marcelo Fernandes, he has to win anyway so that the theme “fight against sticking” does not enter the agenda.

Fortress 1 x 2 Palmeiras

In the leader’s game against the lantern, the draw is bad for both because it keeps Fortaleza sunk in the bottom of the Z-4 ​​and it could, depending on the results of Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR, make Palmeiras fall to 3rd place. The difference in the classification leaves no doubt: the favoritism is all alviverde!

Cuiabá 0 x 1 Botafogo

Cuiabá’s goal is to finish the Brazilian anywhere in the G-16. Botafogo, which has bigger ambitions, even coming from Serie B, needs to win away from home to show, in practice, that their championship is not the same as Cuiabá.

Internacional 1 x 0 America-MG

It will not be, apparently, in 2022 that the colorada queue in the Brasileiro, which has lasted since 1979, will come to an end, but the signs and the evolution of the work under the command of Mano Menezes point to a solid fight for a direct vacancy to Libertadores-2023.

