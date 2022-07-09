Volkswagen says no to an Amarok SUV, unlike what Ford did

In general, most trucks give rise to an SUV. That’s why, since the Volkswagen Amarok was launched, rumors have been circulating about an SUV version of it – just as they always speculate about this in the case of the Fiat Toro. But if it didn’t happen in the previous generation of the Volkswagen pickup, don’t expect changes in the new model.

Volkswagen and Ford signed a partnership for the creation of the new Ranger and Amarok, which could facilitate (and much) the creation of an SUV for the German pickup. That’s because Ford has Everest as a closed representative of Ranger, thus competing directly with Chevrolet Trailblazer and Toyota SW4.

For now, Ford does not rule out offering Everest in Brazil, but there is nothing concrete about it so far. In the case of Amarok, it is not even a local issue, but the lack of any intention by Volkswagen to produce an equivalent to Everest with its brand.

That is, no Amarok SUV, as Lars Krause, part of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles marketing board, explained to Cars Expert. But it is worth remembering that several times the automakers say that some type of model is discarded and soon after they come up with something equivalent. SUVs are all the rage, just like pickup trucks, and VW’s job would be easier now.

Converting Everest into an Amarok SUV (maybe Tamarok, since every SUV from the brand out there starts with the letter T) is now much less complicated than in the previous generation where the entire development cost would have to be disbursed by the German brand. That would also make room for an Audi model, who knows.

