VW completes factory upgrade in SP to produce ”basic” Polo and new Gol

THE Volkswagen informed this Friday (8) that the “adequacy works” at its factory located in Taubaté (SP) are 90% complete.

The initiative integrates the investments of R$ 7 billion that the company will make in Latin America until 2026 and comprises the adaptation of the São Paulo plant to manufacture cars on the MQB platform, the most advanced modular architecture of the German group and which supports several recent projects of the brand. .

With the initiative, VW prepares the start of production in Taubaté do polo track, as the new, simpler version of the hatchback will be called. With the launch confirmed for 2023, the Polo Track will also become the entry configuration for the manufacturer’s portfolio in the country.

modern factory

“At the beginning of this year alone, 80 new robots were acquired at Armação, guaranteeing quality and a 33% increase in production capacity for the MQB platform. The unit brings the combination of two models of state-of-the-art robots, from different brands, which work together in the construction of the most modern in body automation. With the acquisition of trifocal laser welding equipment, the Taubaté plant becomes the only VW plant in Brazil with the capacity to weld parts (ceiling and sides), with electrolytic raw material (EG – electrogalvanizing), by hot immersion ( HDG – hot-dip galvanizing) or both togethers”, details VW.

Volkswagen also adds that, with the introduction of the MQB platform at the Taubaté unit, the plant will be “ready to manufacture new models”.

Currently, the Gol and Voyage are produced at the São Paulo factory, and the successor to the hatchback sold in Brazil since 1980 will be manufactured at the site in the future.

With 46 years of operation, the Volkswagen plant in Taubaté is the second largest unit of the company in the country. Passat, Saveiro, Parati and up! models have already been produced there, reaching more than 7.4 million cars.