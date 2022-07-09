‘Was it our ally or is it our ally, I still don’t know for sure’, says Ciro Gomes about relationship with Camilo – PontoPoder

Amidst a scenario of uncertainty about the maintenance of the alliance between PT and PDT in Ceará, the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT), during an interview this Thursday (8), said he was not sure if the former governor Camilo Santana (PT) remains its ally in the State.

The impasse takes place while there is public pressure from the Workers’ Party for the governor to Izolda Cell (PDT) to run for reelection, while the pedetista leadership has already shown a preference for the name of former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio, from the same party.

Speaking to Avesso Podcast, the former minister was asked about the continuation of the actions of his political group from the result of the 2022 Elections in Ceará.

Ciro said that the project “is threatened”, referring to the candidacy of licensed federal deputy Captain Wagner (UB). When mentioning former governor Camilo, who left office in April to run for a seat in the Senate, Ciro referred to him as a former ally. “It was our ally, or it is our ally. I still don’t know exactly how it will unfold there”, he highlighted.

The pedetista also attacked the PT pre-candidate, Lula, whom he accused of being responsible for the impasse, and former senator Eunício Oliveira (MDB).

“Lula is so irresponsible that he’s making arrangements with Eunício and he’s already got the governor there – he’s already promised he’ll be a minister – who was our ally, or is our ally. I still don’t know exactly how it’s going to unfold there. there the damn mess produced by Lula”, said Ciro.

Even though he has not yet publicly shown his preference for Izolda’s re-election over Roberto Cláudio’s pre-candidacy, Camilo has been showing signs that, internally, his support is for the current governor in the succession.

On other occasions, Ciro Gomes has already said that the federal deputy and national vice president of the PT, José Guimarães, “be happy”, if the PT does not accept the PDT’s nomination for the dispute.

definition climate

This Thursday (7), a series of public statements indicated that, internally, political agents are taking a position to define a consensus name soon.

In the networks, Governor Izolda said that she puts her name “to unite”. Through a statement, seven parties announced a union around the name of the governor.

At the same time, the president of the Ceará PDT, federal deputy André Figueiredo, stated, already this Friday, that “there will be no chances for delay”.