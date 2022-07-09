Watch the new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum released by NACON

The game starring the corrupted creature promises several mechanics based on stealth

One of the most important figures in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Gollum will be the protagonist of a game of his own later this year. During the Nacon Connectheld last Thursday (7), the producer responsible revealed the first gameplay trailer of the project and more details about its history.

In The Lords of the Ring: Gollum, the player will control the corrupted creature as it travels through different corners of Middle-earth in search of its “Precious” — the “One Ring” of Sauron in the hands of the hobbit Frodo. As a shadow creature, the protagonist is not very strong and will have to remain hidden in order to survive on your tough mission.

The trailer released by Nacon shows that Gollum will travel through settings such as the Wastelands of Mordor and the Mirkwoods, elven land where you will find famous faces like Gandalf. Players will also have to deal with the character’s dual personalitywho is divided between the docile Sméagol – his name and original personality – and the wicked and malicious Gollum.

Game will be based directly on the books

“Torn apart by their fractured psyche, players will have to manage both Sméagol and Gollum on a journey that will take them through famous locations, revealing more about their time as a slave in the Shadow Tower and their encounters with the Elves of Mirkwood. , as he interacts with iconic characters from the series”, states the description published by Nacon.

The Lords of the Ring: Gollum promises a big focus on stealth mechanics, allowing the main character to distract his enemies by dropping objects and throwing rocks to create distractions. In some opportunities the player will also be able to directly face enemies, and will have the chance to decide between sparing them or feeding the more sadistic side of the protagonist.

with the promise of narrate an “untold story” of the Lord of the Rings Universe, the game is scheduled to hit stores on the 1st of September this year. The title has confirmed versions for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X|S, PRAÇA and Nintendo Switch — the latter scheduled to be released at an as-yet-undisclosed future date.

