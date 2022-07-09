Watch video of Hamilton’s crash in Austria

Load audio player

One of the main moments of qualifying training for the sprint race at the Austrian GP formula 1it was the accident of Lewis Hamilton during Q3. The Mercedes driver lost the rear end at turn 7 of the Red Bull Ring, went through the gravel and crashed into the tire barrier.

After the session, and a 10th place on the grid, Hamilton regretted what had happened: “I’m fine”, said the driver. “It was a big impact, but I’m fine.

“I am incredibly disappointed in myself. And I’m sorry for the team, everyone worked so hard to put this car together and I never like to damage it, bring it back damaged. And we were fighting for the top 3, I think. I don’t have an answer for that. I ended up losing the rear end at Turn 7 and that was it.”

Even so, Hamilton says he is encouraged to earn a good position in Austria.

“I’m encouraged. When you look at our performance, we didn’t expect it to be as close as it is today. So that’s a big positive aspect of the team. But I don’t know what’s possible from there, but we also have a sprint race, so hopefully tomorrow I can make up for some lost time.”

