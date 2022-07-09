We enter the Gugu Cemetery 2 years after death and photos of the shock

+Shocking: Globo actress Eva Todor left everything to the employees and the value of the inheritance will surprise you

Augusto Liberato, the Gugu (1959-2019) was one of the greatest communicators on Brazilian television. He established himself after presenting several attractions on SBT for many years, especially Domingo Legal, shown weekly. As a teenager, he wrote so many letters to Silvio Santos that the veteran decided to hire him.

Gugu started his career at SBT as a production assistant and grew within the network. However, his last work was in the competitor of Silvio Santos’ channel, Record. But even with their move, the two remained close friends.

Unfortunately, in 2019, Gugu Liberato suffered a domestic accident at his home in Orlando, Florida, in the United States, and after the artist’s trusted doctor arrived at the scene, the presenter was confirmed to be brain dead.

Buried with Hebe Camargo

Gugu Liberato was buried at the Gethsêmani Cemetery, in Morumbi, south of São Paulo, the same place where his broadcaster colleague, Hebe Camargowas buried in 2012, when she died of cancer.

Recently, TV Foco visited the site with researchers from the YouTube channel Caçadores de Lugares Perdidos, and the situation of Gugu Liberato’s grave is impressive.

In this way, the presenter’s tomb was very flowery and full of tributes from fans, unlike his friend Hebe’s grave, which looked quite abandoned. Over the years, it is possible to see that family members seem to abandon the routine of taking care of where their relatives or idols will rest eternally.