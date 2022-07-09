Wesley Safadão breaks the silence and denies I support the process brought by his wife: “it’s a lie”

This Friday (08), in an interview with portal In off, after being discharged from hospital and in the midst of recovering from a delicate surgery to remove a herniated disc, Wesley Safadão made a point of talking about the rumor of a lawsuit brought by his wife, Thyane Dantasagainst a ballerina.

During the chat, the singer assured that the alleged lawsuit brought by his wife against Thay Gonçalvesformer ballerina faustãois just a rumor. “My wife doesn’t have time for that. That’s a lie, we’re here in the hospital, it’s okay”said the artist firmly.

It all started when the dancer Thay Gonçalves told The ex-bbb Pocahin participation in the Pocah Podcast in early June, which Thyane Dantas did not like the dancers to approach the musician, who is her husband and singer, Wesley Safadão. But Safadão’s wife would not have accepted the exposure and allegedly decided to file a lawsuit against thay.

This Thursday (7), a few days after being discharged from the hospital to continue the treatment at home, the singer Wesley Safadão had to return to the hospital and underwent a surgical intervention to remove a herniated disc. On the same day at night, Thyane Dantas updated her husband’s fans in a post on stories of your Instagram: “Thank God everything went well in my love’s surgery”said.