Wesley Safadão had neurological damage and almost suffered paralysis

After walking away from the stage with back pain and leg numbness, Wesley Safadão underwent emergency surgery to remove a herniated disc on Thursday.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, neurosurgeon Francisco Sampaio Junior, the singer’s doctor, said that Safadão’s condition worsened dramatically before the procedure.

“Unfortunately, Wesley is an exception. Usually, patients who have a herniated disc do not need surgery, as the inflammation is automatically absorbed by the body in about 4 to 8 weeks,” he said.

“However, on Wednesday night, he started to complain again of pain in his private parts and feeling his buttocks anesthetized. Severe symptoms of neurological damage”, explained the professional.

According to Sampaio, the singer was about to have “cauda equina syndrome”, a serious disease caused by compression and inflammation of the nerve bundle at the bottom of the spinal canal. The syndrome can result in paralysis, bowel and urinary incontinence and even loss of movement.

“He could use a colostomy tube or bag for the rest of his life. There was nothing else to be done except surgery very quickly. We couldn’t wait and risk it. The situation was getting worse in a way that is not usual for a herniated disc,” he said.

The neurosurgeon detailed that the artist has anatomical changes that have worsened his condition. Safadão is part of the 15% of the world population with the transition vertebra, which is between the lumbar and sacral regions.

In addition to this anatomical difference, the singer has “very short vertebrate nerve channels, which predisposes him to have neurological damage and to have severe disc disease”.

“If he didn’t have this extra vertebra, and consequently, didn’t have this congenital narrow canal, he would hardly have what he’s having now,” explained Sampaio, who said the patient’s surgery was “laborious” and “difficult”.

In a statement released on Thursday, Safadão’s publicist said he was fine and was already recovering in his room. All of the singer’s commitments until July 10th have been cancelled.