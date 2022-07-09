What are Samsung’s 5G phones? List brings compatible models | Cell

Samsung takes the lead as it has the largest portfolio of 5G smartphones in the country. In all, the Korean company brings 23 devices with very different prices: the consumer can find anything from the Galaxy A22 for R$1,669 to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for R$12,800 on Amazon. It is worth remembering that the 5G connection has speeds between 20 and 50 times greater than the 4G standard.

All about 5G in Brazil; check it out in the video below

5G compatible Samsung phones

Check below all Samsung cell phones compatible with 5G internet, according to a list released by the manufacturer last Wednesday (06). All of them were approved by Anatel.

Does Samsung bought in the United States work in Brazil?

Despite the high dollar rate, buying a smartphone abroad is always a cost-effective alternative. Consumers who choose to buy the Korean company’s cell phone in other countries can rest assured that they will work with national 5G.