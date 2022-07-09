What are the allergies that most affect Brazilians? – Diary of Uberlândia

Yesterday, July 8, was World Allergy Day. This date is defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the goal is awareness. “Superficial” or “severe”, the allergy may present an imminent risk of death, this means that food, medication, animal hair, insects, skin allergies, respiratory allergies, etc. can lead to death.

Therefore, it is important to know some of the main types of allergies and what kind of reactions can trigger such allergic reactions. Among the types of allergy with the highest incidence is respiratory allergy. Allergic rhinitis has the highest incidence, with 25%, followed by allergic asthma, which affects approximately 20% of children and adolescents. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 35% of the Brazilian population has some type of allergy.

The most common types of allergies that affect 35% of Brazilians, according to the WHO are: SKIN ALLERGIES: Among the most common are allergic urticaria, contact dermatitis and angioedema; DRUG ALLERGIES: Approximately 12% of Brazilians have already had some type of allergic reaction to medications, which manifests itself through skin symptoms such as itching, rashes, swelling of the lips and angioedema; INSECT BITE ALLERGY: In this type of allergy, the symptoms appear in a localized way, with intense itching, redness, swelling, a sensation of heat and the appearance of blisters. Among the insects that most frequently cause allergies are mosquitoes and blackflies, ants, fleas, ticks, wasps and bees; FOOD ALLERGIES: Among the foods that most trigger allergies are cow’s milk, egg, wheat, crustaceans (especially shrimp) and peanuts. Artificial dyes and other additives can also cause allergic reactions. ÇThey usually manifest themselves through symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting, but also through the skin, such as welts, hives and itching.

That’s why it’s important to identify what type of allergy and what is happening in our body.

Although there are allergy tests, the problem is usually discovered spontaneously from contact with the allergen. However, in some cases, a mild manifestation may not be taken into account, and it is necessary to investigate and confirm the condition, avoiding aggravation. Among the allergy tests available are laboratory tests (total IgE and specific IgE in the blood); Skin patch tests; Imaging tests, such as tomography and x-ray; elimination diets; Provocation tests.

When confirming the presence of an allergy, the treatment is done in an associated way: clinical treatment added to environmental control measures. When clinical treatment fails, it is possible to rely on allergen-specific immunotherapy.

Among the most commonly used drugs to treat different types of allergies are oral antihistamines (called antiallergics), systemic decongestants, corticosteroids and vasoconstrictors.

IMPORTANT! In case of an allergic reaction, it is essential to seek an allergist doctor to investigate the disease and seek treatment.

