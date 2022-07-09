What did the government do to lower prices?

With fuel prices soaring, the federal government and Congress have taken several steps to try to reduce gasoline and diesel prices or minimize the effects of the high cost. There were changes of Petrobras presidents, tax cuts and aid for truck drivers.

What’s the question? The point is to know if all this really works. There were price reductions, but economists heard by the UOL state that the measures have limited effects, because the values ​​in Brazil mainly reflect the high cost of fuel abroad and the dollar.

What is the government’s interest? Less expensive fuels help the economy, the cost of transportation goes down and inflation gets lower. These are important topics, especially this year, when President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is seeking re-election.

Remember the main measures adopted against expensive fuels:

lower tax

The Complementary Law Project nº 18 limited in 17% or 18% the collection of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels in the states. The measure, sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro on June 23, covers gasoline, aviation kerosene, diesel oil, anhydrous alcohol and hydrated alcohol.

It worked? Almost all states adopted the measure immediately and there was a reduction in prices.

Problems: At the end of June, 11 states and the Federal District filed a lawsuit against the ICMS limitation with the STF (Federal Supreme Court). The questioning in the Justice puts in doubt the application of the law throughout the country.

The loss of revenue harms the poorest states, and the measure has a reduced effect on prices, says economist Gesner Oliveira, a partner at GO Associados and professor at FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas) in São Paulo.

The ICMS limit should reduce the price of fuel by just R$0.40 or R$0.50, and that may not last long, given the dollar and the international price of oil, says Oliveira.

zero federal taxes

The government will zero federal taxes on gasoline and ethanol by the end of 2022. The collections of PIS/Pasep, Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security) and Cide (Contribution for Intervention in the Public Domain) were zeroed.

It worked? Federal taxes account for about 9.5% of the cost of gasoline. In recent weeks, the measure has brought fuel at a discount to stations.

In a previous law (Complementary Law No. 192), enacted in early March, the government had already zeroed federal taxes on diesel and cooking gas. This same law established a single rate for ICMS on fuel in all states, but the matter ended up in the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

Truck driver assistance, gas vouchers and assistance for taxi drivers

The government took advantage of a PEC (Proposed Constitutional Amendment) to give specific benefits. He proposed the creation of a truck driver allowance of BRL 1,000 per month, an increase in the gas voucher from BRL 53 to BRL 120 and an increase in Auxílio Brasil (formerly Bolsa Família) from BRL 400 to BRL 600 monthly. In all cases, the benefits will last until the end of the year.

The Senate added to the proposal a benefit for taxi drivers, with a total cost of R$ 2 billion. It is still unclear how much each taxi driver will receive per month until the end of the year. The measure is not yet valid. It has already passed the Senate, but will still be voted on in the House.

Will it work? The payment of R$ 1,000 to truck drivers can alleviate the pressure on freight, which ends up being reflected in other prices in the economy, such as food.

60% of cargo in Brazil passes through highways, and the benefit relieves truck drivers in vulnerable situations, says Gesner Oliveira. But aid for taxi drivers has limited impact, he says.

Exchanges in command of Petrobras

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) then changed the command of Petrobras. So far, there are four different presidents at the state-owned company. José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, the last one fired, was replaced after Petrobras announced an 8.87% increase in diesel at refineries. He spent just over two months in the post.

It worked? Despite the changes at the top of Petrobras, the state-owned company maintains the PPI (import parity price) policy. Under this policy, the company calculates fuel prices based on the international market, internally passing on variations in a barrel of oil more frequently.

In Planalto, the pressure is for new readjustments not to occur until October, when Bolsonaro will seek re-election.

Problems: Economists warn that, by withholding readjustments, Petrobras also causes an imbalance in the market. As the country imports around 30% of the diesel consumed domestically, importers may suffer losses if the price in Brazil does not follow the international market.

In this situation, companies may give up importing. At the limit, there may be shortages, as Petrobras itself warned on March 25.

stabilization fund

Presented by Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) last year, Bill No. 1,472 won the support of several parliamentarians. However, it was always viewed with reservations by the government.

How would it work? The proposal provides for the creation of a fund to stabilize the prices of gasoline, diesel and gas in Brazil. The fund would act as a kind of “cushion”, to be used to soften prices in moments of acceleration. Among the possibilities to supply the fund are resources to be collected when the price of oil fluctuates below a certain margin.

Was it implanted? The proposal was approved in the Senate on March 10 of this year, but did not go through the House.

Why are prices still high?

Despite the measures aimed at fuels, prices remain high at pumps. Data from the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis) show that, between June 26 and July 2, the average price of a liter of diesel in Brazil was R$7,554 and that of gasoline was R$7,127.

For José Faria Júnior, director of the consultancy Wagner Investimentos, prices are being supported by the rise in the dollar and oil in the international market.