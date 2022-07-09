What the Euro’s Drop to $1 Means for the Cryptocurrency Market

The euro’s fall to $1 for the first time in 20 years, which brought the currency closer to parity with the US dollar, caught the attention of crypto traders, who turned to the impact of the exchange rate on assets. and for stablecoins linked to the European currency.

Thanks to the emergence in recent years of stablecoins linked to fiat currencies other than the US dollar, official money from other nations has been slowly “infiltrating” the digital asset markets.

And some observers say the latest euro slump could inject bearish pressures into the Bitcoin (DOT) market and influence demand for euro-pegged stablecoins.

“Currency turmoil (such as the euro is currently experiencing) often ends up favoring the US dollar, as currency market participants see it as a ‘less risky’ currency. This is accentuated by the diverging trajectories of interest rates between the United States and the European Union,” said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at cryptocurrency trading firm Genesis Global Trading.

“[Esse cenário] could negatively impact the price of Bitcoin in dollar terms, which for the past two years has been negatively correlated with the US Dollar Index.”

The euro has lost 10% against the dollar this year, a significant move for the world’s major fiat currency pair. The exchange rate was last seen trading close to 1.02, or 200 pips (short for percentage point) below the 1.00 parity level.

The decline appears to have been a consequence of the European Central Bank (ECB) delaying the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) in tightening monetary policy, despite rising inflation, the threat of a full-blown energy crisis in the EU and recession fears.

“There are evident risks of recession today and reduced excess dollar margin funding from securities markets,” Gregory Klumov, CEO of stablecoin platform Stasis, said via email. Stasis is the issuer of Euro Stasis (EURS), the world’s second-largest euro-pegged stablecoin.

“When that happens, all borrowers buy dollars back to repay the loans they made to improve returns and increase their exposure to risky assets,” Klumov said. “So when assets are sold and funding is returned, the dollar grows. The euro is no exception in this case.”

Currency market experts are convinced that the ECB will continue to lag behind, allowing EUR/USD to drop well below 1.00. Projecting a take-off from a record negative interest rate of -0.5% is difficult for the ECB, as hawkish expectations have recently seen Italian bond yields collapse relative to their German counterparts, boosting fragmentation risks. Fragmentation essentially means that as the central bank raises rates, the impact of the tightening is not felt in the same way across the entire Eurozone common currency area.

Financial markets are driven by sentiment; therefore, when a major national currency such as the euro is trampled on and pushed to or below critical levels, investors tend to exit risky assets and seek refuge in established safe assets such as the US dollar and government bonds. Therefore, the EUR/USD dip below 1.00 could spur ample demand for the dollar, pushing BTC and other risky assets lower.

Although Bitcoin enthusiasts have long talked about the crypto asset as a safe haven asset, historically the digital currency has moved in tandem with tech stocks and in the opposite direction of the Dollar Index (DXY). For example, the DXY, which tracks the value of the US currency against a basket of strong currencies, is up nearly 12% this year. Meanwhile, BTC and the Nasdaq index have plummeted by 55% and 27%, respectively.

Not that things can’t change. But that’s been the main pattern

Euro-pegged stablecoins

Euro-pegged stablecoins could lose their luster.

Stablecoins are blockchain-based tokens that correspond to the purchasing power of traditional assets such as fiat, metals or commodities. The issuer of a stablecoin promises that users or holders can redeem the investment at any time at a one-to-one exchange rate.

The structure exposes the user to currency risk. For example, suppose a trader named Bob bought EURT, Tether’s euro-backed stablecoin, a month ago. Theoretically, Bob can redeem EURT for one EUR at any time. However, EUR/USD dropped 4.2% from 1.065 to 1.02 in four weeks. Therefore, if Bob redeems EURT today, the redemption would generate a 4.2% loss in dollars, assuming he does not earn additional income by lending the asset in decentralized lending protocols.

Therefore, holders of euro-pegged stablecoins may opt for redemptions given the bearish outlook for the common currency.

“Overall, 1.0 is an important psychological level,” Dessislava Aubert, a senior research analyst at Paris-based Kaiko, told CoinDesk via email. “If it breaks down, it will likely spur some short-term currency volatility, spill over to other asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, and trigger the sale of euro-backed assets.”

Laurent Kssis, managing director and head of Europe at crypto asset manager Hashdex, said the euro-pegged stablecoin market could be tested for its robustness and come under pressure.

Investors are already moving away from euro-denominated and backed assets, according to Gregory Klumov, CEO of tokenization platform Stasis. “In a situation where there is an outflow of capital from euro-denominated assets, equities and bonds, you can see that euro equities are falling more than US indices in recent weeks. And of course, euro stablecoins are falling more against their dollar counterparts,” Klumov said.

“As the dollar remains the #1 benchmark for determining prices in the cryptocurrency realm, even for European users, a euro-pegged stablecoin is perceived as a risky asset (although EURS is not a risky asset by chance). There are euro outflows happening now and investors will turn everything into dollars in such a situation,” added Klumov.

One question is whether potential redemptions and volatility in euro-pegged stablecoins would have a similar contagion effect as the Terra ecosystem on the broader cryptocurrency market. The answer is probably no, because the segment is quite small.

Read too:

The euro-pegged stablecoin market was worth $440 million at press time this year. That’s just 0.29% of the $151 billion market cap of dollar stablecoins, according to data from aggregator CoinGecko. The capitalization of the entire crypto market is around $950 billion.

The largest euro-pegged stablecoin to date was EURT, with a market cap of $210 million. Euro Stasis, or EURS, second on the list, had a capitalization of $126 million. Algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) had a market cap of $18 billion before it collapsed in mid-May, dragging the crypto sector down.

“Euro-backed stablecoins are still such a small share of the overall market that any bailout that the current euro weakness could trigger would not materially affect the value of the overall market,” Acheson said.

To date, EURT has traded at a slight discount, just below 1 euro on the Bitstamp exchange, having dropped to 0.96 euros on June 20. The pairing broke after the collapse of the UST in May. Meanwhile, EURT traded at a slight premium on crypto exchange FTX.

zero sum game

The foreign exchange market is a zero-sum game. When we say that the euro is likely to lose ground against the dollar, it also means that the US currency is likely to rise and that there is an incentive to keep assets pegged to it.

Therefore, while the EUR/USD fall could damage the appeal of euro-linked stablecoins, it could also stimulate demand for those linked to the dollar. With the Fed aggressively raising rates to curb inflation, traders already have a solid reason to keep digital currencies steady at dollar par.

Furthermore, the ECB is widely expected to exit negative interest rate policy this year, which could eventually bode well for the euro and currency-backed assets. Circle, issuer of the second-largest dollar-pegged stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC), recently launched a new euro-backed stablecoin called EUROC, perhaps in hopes that ECB rate hikes will translate into demand for euro-backed assets. .

Interest rate traders expect the ECB to raise benchmark borrowing costs by 140 basis points (1.4 percentage points) by the end of the year. The central bank’s reference interest rate currently stands at -0.5%.

“Rising interest rates will benefit yield products such as stablecoins,” said Bill Cannon, head of product portfolio management at crypto manager Valkyrie. “Similar to the traditional exchange strategy, the usefulness depends on the use of the product, and it is our understanding that opportunities are limited in euro-pegged stablecoin products at this time. But like everything else in the cryptocurrency market, that can change quickly.”

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related