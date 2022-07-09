Which ‘The Voice Kids’ coach would you be? Take the test and find out! | 2022

In addition to the incredible talent and cuteness of the kids, much of the magic of a show like The Voice Kids is in the charisma. of millions of the program’s technicians, who brighten the competition with great wisdom, good humor and affection for the participants.
“Here, each one really has a personality, so, when it comes together, the program is incredible”, said Maiara when extolling the harmony that the artists on the bench have with each other. Among these outstanding personalities, which one do you most identify with? Take the test below and find out if you have more to do with Carlinhos Brown, Michel Teló or Maiara and Maraisa.
What is your favorite musical instrument?
- Any percussion instrument pleases me
- A good guitar with steel strings
- Ah, nothing like an accordion!
What career would you like to follow if you didn’t have the vocation to be a musician?
- Merchant
- Architect
- veterinarian or actor
How would you react if a child from The Voice Kids was sad that they didn’t advance in the competition?
- I think I would cry along with her
- I would invite her to sing on my show
- I would give a speech to inspire her to pursue her dreams
When getting ready to go out, can’t you miss it?
- a classic blazer
- too much shine
- colorful accessories
What shoes do you prefer to wear on stage?
- fancy boots
- A discreet casual sneaker
- Nothing like the good old high heels
How do you like to spend your free time?
- walking with family
- Enjoying a sunny day at the beach
- Gathering friends for a great barbecue
Which of these Brazilian tourist attractions do you most identify with?
- Chapada dos Guimaraes (MT)
- Iguazu Falls (PR)
- Barra Lighthouse (BA)
Have you ever suffered for love?
- Ah, I’m so happy today that I don’t even remember if I’ve suffered or not
- Jeez, I’d rather not comment hahaha
- Suffering is part of life, but what matters is that, truly, we always have the chance to love again.
the phase Semifinal from The Voice Kids will air next Sunday, 7/10, after the Maximum Temperature. The stage will have live performances and the public vote will help decide who goes to the big Final.