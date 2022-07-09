Who is ‘Colombia’? New investigated by the Federal Police in the Bruno and Dom case in AM | amazon

Suspected of leading a gang of illegal fishing in indigenous areas in Vale do Javari, in Amazonas, and investigated for involvement with drug trafficking, “Colombia” had his preventive detention decreed by the Federal Court, at the beginning of the night of this Friday (8). ). Now, Federal Police investigations try to unravel the enigma about his true identity.

“Colombia” appeared at the Federal Police, in Tabatinga, to say that he had no involvement in the murders of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Philips, the crimes took place on June 5th. However, he was arrested in the act for using a false document.

The investigations also point out that “Colombia” had a direct relationship with Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado”, who is in prison and confessed to participating in the deaths of Bruno and Dom. Amarildo’s brother, Oseney, and Jefferson da Silva Lima are also arrested on suspicion of the crime. The trio had their preventive detention decreed, this Friday, by the Federal Court.

The custody hearing of “Colombia” took place in the municipality of Tabatinga. According to the decision, he and the three will be detained until the trial, which has not yet been set.

Of Peruvian nationality, “Colombia” was arrested, initially, presenting a false Brazilian identity, in the name of Rubens Villar Coelho. However, the PF discovered that he has at least two other different identities.

He even showed the police a Colombian identity, on behalf of Ruben Dario da Silva Villar; and would have a third of Peruvian origin.

Colombia was arrested in flagrante delicto for using a false document. His real name is still unknown.

According to investigations, “Colombia” pays expenses for fishermen who work illegally in indigenous areas. Gangs also hide cocaine in shipments of fish.

What is the suspect’s real name?

The Federal Police did not clarify the real name of “Colombia”. According to the information gathered by the authorities, the suspect has three identities: one in Brazil, one in Colombia and one in Peru. Therefore, the police have treated the man only by his nickname.

The PF did not specify the suspect’s exact age, due to the same difficulty in trying to identify his true identity.

Where do you live and how many properties do you own?

According to the Federal Police, “Colombia” has two properties: a house in Benjamin Constant, in Amazonas, and another residence in the village of Iceland, in Peru. He kept moving between these two locations.

Have you been arrested before?

In the false identity that “Colombia” presented to the Federal Police, with the name of Rubens Villar Coelho, there is no criminal record. However, the PF did not say whether there is any arrest or warrant in relation to the other identities he has in other countries.

Suspect denies being the mastermind of the crime

In a statement to the Federal Police on Thursday (7), the suspect said he only has a “business relationship” with fishermen in the Vale do Javari region, where the victims were killed.

During the press conference, held at the PF-AM headquarters in the capital, the delegate explained that “Colombia” spontaneously appeared at the Federal Police headquarters in Tabatinga, a city near Atalaia do Norte, the region where Bruno and Dom were killed.

According to information obtained exclusively by the Amazon Networkhe went to the police station to claim that he was not involved in the murders of the indigenist and the journalist.

“He vehemently denies any involvement in the crime. [envolvendo o duplo homicídio de Bruno e Dom]”, said the delegate.

Although Colombia was arrested for using a false document, the PF is now investigating whether it has anything to do with illegal fishing in Vale do Javari, a possible motivation for the murders of Bruno and Dom.

PF sources say that Jeferson da Silva Lima and the brothers Amarildo and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, arrested suspected of involvement in the deaths of the indigenist and the journalist, and the five indicted in the concealment of the corpses would be employees of Colombia.

However, according to the PF, the man claims that he only has commercial relations with fishermen in the region. He also denies any connection with illegal fishing.

Although reports from residents of the region indicate that Colombia may be the mastermind behind the murders of Bruno and Dom, at this Friday’s press conference, the PF delegate did not confirm the information or point to a possible mastermind.

The name “Colombia” has been mentioned by residents since the beginning of investigations into the case. There are reports that he is the head of an illegal fishing gang in the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land region, which has part of the territory within the city of Atalaia do Norte.

Amarildo, his family and Jeferson are fishermen in the region, and there is a suspicion that the murders of Bruno and Dom are directly related to illegal fishing, since the indigenist was fighting crimes related to the environment in Vale do Javari.