Who is Shivon Zilis, supposed mother of Elon Musk’s secret twins?

Executive has worked at OpenAI, Tesla and Neuralink (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Documents revealed by Insider on Wednesday (6th) point out that billionaire Elon Musk secretly had twins with Shivon Zilis, director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, one of his companies. Until then, the young woman’s name was little known to the public, but after the case came to light, it had a peak in Google searches by internet users around the world.

Born in Markham, Ontario (Canada), Zilis graduated in 2008 in economics and philosophy from Yale University in the United States. As a student, she was a goalie on the college’s ice hockey team.

Shivon was an executive at one of Musl’s companies

His first job was at IBM and then at Bloomber Beta, a venture capital fund. In 2015, she ended up on the Forbes Under 30 list, in the venture capital category, as disclosed by Exame.

Contact with Musk

Zilis met the alleged father of her children at OpenAI, founded by the billionaire. The non-profit institution is dedicated to research on Artificial Intelligence and had her, at the time, as the youngest director of the board.

In 2007, the Canadian joined Tesla, also created by Musk. There, she worked as a project director, focusing on the application of artificial intelligence to the automaker’s electric cars. Currently, Zilis is at Neuralink – the third company he works for that is Musk’s – and contributes to the implementation of brain chips in monkeys and pigs.

According to Business Insider, she lives in Austin, Texas (USA). Her house is valued at $4 million (R$21 million).