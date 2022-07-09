Why has the dollar soared and is already above R$5.30? Worth investing?

The dollar rose so much this week that it surpassed R$ 5.42 on Wednesday (6), reaching the highest value since January 24, almost six months. The driving force behind this increase was triggered at the beginning of June, when the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) changed the idea of ​​compensating states that would have zero ICMS on fuel for the so-called “PEC Kamikaze”. Today, the currency reached the value of R$ 5.36, but, around noon, the fall is almost 1%, reaching R$ 5.295.

The Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC) was approved by the special committee of the Chamber of Deputies yesterday (7), and should be voted on in the plenary of the House still on Tuesday (12). The proposal frees up BRL 41 billion for Bolsonaro (PL) to grant an extension of the amount of Auxílio Brasil and a bonus of BRL 1,000 to truck drivers. The benefits, however, are only valid until the end of the year.

It was the prospect of higher government spending that made the dollar soar this week, according to Cristiane Quartarolieconomist at the Bank Ourinvest. “When the government spends too much, it increases the public debt,” she says. Higher debt raises inflation and scares investors away. Consequently, they take their dollars from here to other markets. And with less money in circulation in Brazil, the real depreciates.

Global crisis also hinders

“But the main factor in the rise of the dollar is the world scenario”, he says. etore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investimentos. The forecast of recession in several countries, including the United States, considered the most stable economy in the world, can directly affect the national market. “As the US is Brazil’s major trading partner, as is China, if they enter a recession, they will buy less from us,” adds Cristiane.

Today, for example, Itaú BBA revised downward its estimate for world GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Anticipating an intensifying economic slowdown, the bank, which had expected growth of 3%, is now betting on 2.9% for 2022, with greater risk of recession in the US and eurozone.

“This global concern makes investors pull their money from emerging markets such as Brazil. AND as there has been a lot of speculation that the United States should raise interest rates again, they migrate there, in search of a safer investment”, explains Cristiane. AND the safest application in the world is US Treasury bonds.

Will the dollar continue to soar?

With all this scenario, the US currency, which was quoted at R$ 4.73 on May 27, has been climbing since then. The peak took place on Wednesday, when, at the highest of the day, the dollar reached R$ 5.46. The currency had not reached that value since January. Today, until noon, the dollar was being sold with a fall of 1.09%, at R$ 5.28.

Is it worth buying a dollar?

“I would buy”, says the economist of the Bank Ourinvest. The real, according to her, has historically been devalued in the months leading up to presidential elections in Brazil. So, in the short term, the dollar might be a good investment.

But Sanchez is more skeptical. He believes that the US currency should return to R$ 5.05 by the end of the year, with the expectation that the world recession will become milder. “Elections make the currency fluctuate a lot. One day it falls, the next it rises”, he says.