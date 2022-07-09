Why is flying expensive?

The price of airline tickets in Brazil soared in a year. The accumulated inflation of tickets in the 12 months ended in June was 122.4% according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The general average of inflation in the same period was 11.89%.

The airlines say that there was an increase in costs and a lot of demand for passengers in the post-pandemic period.

fuel weight

Among the items that make up the ticket, the main one is fuel, in this case, aviation kerosene (QAV), which accumulated a rise of 70.6% in 2022 according to a survey by the abear (Brazilian Association of Airlines) from data from the ANP (National Petroleum Agency).

In 2021, the increase registered was 91.9% compared to the previous year, according to data provided by Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency).

According to the association, fuel makes up about 40% of the value of an air ticket in the country, while the world average is around 20% to 24%.

In conjunction with the higher price of oil on the international market, it is necessary to take into account the rise in the dollar in recent years.

Industry criticizes Petrobras’ pricing policy

For Eduardo Sanovicz, president of Abear, the disparity in the rise in fuel prices falls with greater force on aviation at a time of recovery in the sector.

“The price [das passagens] rose so much because Petrobras adopts a policy of price parity with the international market, called PPI (Import Parity Prices). We pay 100% in dollars for fuel in Brazil. Meanwhile, 90% of the aviation kerosene consumed in Brazil is produced right here”, says Sanovicz.

The PPI policy applied by Petrobras calculates the price of fuels based on the international market, resulting in a greater fluctuation in the amounts paid at the pumps.

Resumption generates pressure

For Joelson Sampaio, professor at the São Paulo School of Economics at Fundação Getulio Vargas, two main components explain the high price of tickets today. One of them is the rise in fuel itself, which puts pressure on costs.

The other component is passenger interest. “The sector that suffered a lot from the pandemic, with mobility restrictions, among other aspects. Now people are traveling again and are using this means of transport more”, says Sampaio.

“If there is greater demand, companies will rebuild their margins, as they suffered a lot in the pandemic. As people are paying, companies will extract this surplus”, says the FGV professor.

As for Petrobras’ pricing policy, Sampaio disagrees that changing this policy is the best alternative at the moment.

“Petrobras’ price parity policy also directly affects fuel prices, but I don’t see the change as an immediate solution to the problem. Perhaps the creation of subsidies is an alternative, but changing the price policy I see as being risky.” “, says Sampaio.

Expensive oil in the world

Despite the relative independence in the production of aviation kerosene in Brazil, companies have to keep up with the price paid on the world market. According to the IBP (Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas), around the world, the value of tickets is high due to the resumption of demand. Companies are not prepared to supply the entire market.

At the same time, aircraft fuel is also more expensive due to a restriction in the supply of petroleum products, as is the case with diesel. The institute also states that, in Brazil, the effect is accentuated by the exchange rate against the dollar.

To circumvent this problem, the IBP believes it is necessary to increase investments in infrastructure and in the supply chain to lower fuel costs and, consequently, tickets.

The cost of inputs in prices is always one of the components, but the price of tickets is free and increases according to demand, says the institute.

ICMS and lawsuits also get in the way

Two other permanent factors contribute to the high cost of travel in Brazil: ICMS and judicialization.

The state fuel tax is a practice that occurs only on domestic flights. A flight from São Paulo to Recife pays ICMS, but to Buenos Aires (a similar distance) does not. This makes domestic flights more expensive.

Judicialization also interferes negatively in the price of tickets in the country, according to Dany Oliveira, director general of IATA (International Air Transport Association) in Brazil.

“Brazil is a record holder in lawsuits against airlines, with losses for the taxpayer and the consumer. Data from 2019 show one lawsuit for every 1.35 flights operated in Brazil. In the US, the statistic is one lawsuit for each 7,883 flights”, says Oliveira.