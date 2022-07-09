Why retailers rose up to 30% on the week; Is there breath for more? – Money Times

The three stock exchange retailers, Via (VIIA3), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and American (AMER3), soared more than 20% this week, recovering a little after months of decline.

The shares started to fall in July 2021 and, since then, they have accumulated losses that add up to more than 80%.

In Friday’s session, Via rose 3.4%, Magalu 2.34% and American 1.94%.

See the chart below for the week’s highs:

Company ticker high in the week Magazine Luiza MGLU3 20.18% American AMMR3 24.41% Via VIIA3 29.26%

Could this be the beginning of the reversal? Analysts remain skeptical. For them, the high seen in the week was caused by investors “hunting” discounted companies.

In addition, fears of recession weighed, which made commodities, such as iron ore and oil, melt. This has sparked greater demand for consumer companies.

Regis Chinchilla, from Land Investmentssays that the challenge of resuming activity and end of the cycle of high Selic are still on the internal radar.

for the analyst Earththe short-term scenario is still one of volatility, but the recommendation in AMER3 continues to be a medium-term purchase, while VIIA3 has a buy recommendation only for a long-term move (targeting 2023 and 2024).

What to expect from stocks?

earlier, the BTG Pactual updated the outlook for the trio, noting that the scenario remains difficult in the short term.

The bank cut the target price of Magalu from R$ 16 to R$ 7, which still means an increase potential of 167%. The recommendation is to buy.

according to BTGthe company is expected to evolve as an ecosystem in the coming years thanks to acquisitions over the past three years, particularly on the logistics and traffic monetization fronts – with the latter driven by its payments operation and advertising initiatives.

“The share of its marketplace in the sales mix should increase as it expands its strategy to attract smaller sellers located in more remote regions (but not without execution risks)”, he says.

For Americanas, the BTG states that following the recent correction, affecting most technology stocks globally, a possible reclassification to AMER3 will depend on continued consistency over the next few quarters in a very competitive Brazilian e-commerce market, aided by the company’s healthy margins in its physical store operations.

Analysts cut the company’s target price from BRL 45 to BRL 29, a potential increase of 94% compared to the closing of this Wednesday (08). The indication is for purchase.

As for the roles of ViaO BTG continues with a neutral recommendation and a target price of R$4, previously at R$8, up potential of 64%.

According to the report, although the Via has followed in the footsteps of the main players and invested in service levels to reduce delivery times and costs, which can improve its competitiveness by attracting consumers and sellers to its platform, “we still see a challenging scenario ahead, with the slowdown in the and local -commerce for the main categories (electronics and appliances), a more competitive scenario for e-commerce in general, and the provisions announced by Via for the next few years”.

“Thus, the maintenance of our Neutral rating is based on a combination of competitive prospects, high exposure to electronics and uncertainties regarding future provisions and the monetization of tax credits, which could affect the company’s ability to invest in the growth of its operations. ”, completes.

See the five biggest falls of the Ibovespa

Company ticker Fall hapvida HAPV3 4.37% CVC CVCB3 4.28% Totvs TOTS3 3.00% CSN CSNA3 3.03% suzano SUZB3 2.86%

See the five biggest highs of the Ibovespa