Will you fill the tank? We list the 5 cheapest gas stations in Campo Grande

After the fall in the ICMS (Imposto sobre Circulação de Mercadorias e Serviços) on fuels, consumers began to race to find the cheapest gas station in Campo Grande. Nothing more fair, since months and months have to deal with significant increases in fuels.

That’s why we list 5 stations in Campo Grande where you can find the cheapest gas.

Check it out below:

Saito Post 3 – Av. Gen. Alberto Carlos Mendonça Lima – Jardim São Conrado (BRL 5.59)

Itanhagá Post – Rua Joaquim Murtinho, 1573 (BRL 5.68)

Ipiranga Post – Avenida Rita Vieira de Andrade, at the roundabout with Toros Puxia (BRL 5.69)

Posto dos Poderes Ltda – Avenida dos Poetas, 990 (BRL 5.79)

Post – Rua Cassim Contar, 1833 (BRL 5.80)

Gasoline with lower ICMS

The state government published a decree this Thursday (7th) that determines that gas stations must inform consumers of automotive fuel prices “in a correct, clear, precise, ostensible and legible manner”. The measure aims to enable consumers to compare prices at the time of purchase.

“The current context of the Brazilian fuel market demands an additional transparency measure, aiming to strengthen the guarantee of the consumer’s basic right to receive adequate and clear information on levied taxes and prices at retail stations”, said the Ministry of Mines and Energy, in note.

According to Sinpetro (Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives and Lubricants MS) who will inspect will be ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), the stations must comply with the determinations, but await details to adapt.

How is the price of fuel in MS calculated

There are 5 (five) factors that influence prices: the International Price of Oil, the pricing policy applied by Petrobras; refining, distribution and resale; the price of ethanol and the taxes applied. Of these factors, the one that interferes most is the price policy of the state-owned fuel. In the case of diesel, it makes up 65.9% of the value of the liter. In gasoline, it reaches R$ 40.1%.

Currently, Mato Grosso do Sul applies a rate of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) of 30% on gasoline and 17% on diesel. What the State Government did last Thursday (30) was to extend the freezing of the PMPF (Weighted Average Price to Final Consumer), which serves as the basis for calculating ICMS.

Thus, the ICMS value is applied on a calculation basis – the PMPF – and the rates are applied on this basis. However, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) asks all States to apply the change, which follows the definition of Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy). Confaz changed the ICMS collection rules in the wake of the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Minister André Mendonça, who determined, last week, that the ICMS rates levied on all fuels are uniform throughout the country.

However, Mato Grosso do Sul and more states insist on not lowering the rate and the matter will still be judged in plenary in the STF.