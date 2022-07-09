Willian returns, but must be spared against Fla; see probable lineup of Corinthians

O Corinthians performed a open workout on Friday night in an attempt to bring his fans closer to the squad, after qualifying for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, last Tuesday, against Boca Juniors. In addition, Timão’s new striker, Yuri Alberto, was introduced.

On the field, it was possible to see the returns of Willian (injury to the right shoulder), Adson (covid-19) and Gustavo Silva (tendinitis).

The number 10, however, carried out some specific training sessions with physiotherapist and consultant Bruno Mazziotti, but participated in confrontation and collective activities without restrictions. He used a shoulder protection and should be preserved next Sunday, when Timão receives Flamengo.

On the other hand, it was not possible to see the presence of Fagner (injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh), Renato Augusto (calf discomfort), Maycon (injury to the adductor of the right thigh), Júnior Moraes (sprained left ankle), Gustavo Mantuan (injured and on his way to Zenit) and Luan (reason not informed).

Regarding the activities, a collective was made in a reduced field, between teams with blue vests, with white vests and without vests. The impression was of prioritization by exchanging quick and short touches until the goal was finalized.

The field was reduced even further, to almost just the small area, with the same players, except Willian, who went back to doing a specific activity separately. Finally, the players applauded all the crowd present, in all sectors, ending the training.

Yuri Alberto, officially presented this Friday, will not be available, as the Brazil transfer window only opens on July 18 and he has not yet been regularized.

Corinthians welcomes Flamengo this Sunday, starting at 4 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão. The team is fourth in the table with 26 points.

A likely lineup has: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Giuliano; Lucas Piton, Adson and Roger Guedes.

