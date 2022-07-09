Witch on the loose in Pantanal: Old man from Rio is the shame of the profession?

The Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) escaped from a fire set by farmers, who are not even named in the Pantanal. He, however, would not need to become an anaconda to escape the flames of the Inquisition. The insistence to convince Juma (Alanis Guillen) to generate an heir for the Leoncios makes him immune to the holy bonfires – which reduced hundreds of witches to ashes for nearly three centuries.

He is one of the “enchanted ones”, which is how popular culture identifies individuals who have turned away from secular life to transform themselves into magical series. The Velho do Rio is inspired by the various figures of devotion that exist in practically all regions of Brazil – from the rascal Zé Pelintra to the gypsy Adélia Kostich.

Osmar Prado’s character, however, has a fundamental difference in relation to those characters that are usually referred to as “people from the street”. It reproduces the hegemonic discourse instead of being on the side of the less favored –economically or socially–, in the relationship with groups marginalized by society.

The Velho do Rio, for example, subverts the very figure of the sorcerer by pressuring Juma to sleep with Jove (Jesuita Barbosa) to give José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) a grandchild. She does not seek him out with difficulties to get pregnant, on the contrary, but to reveal that she does not want motherhood.

The woman’s right over her own body was precisely one of the issues behind the witch hunts between the end of the medieval period and the beginning of the Modern Age. The Italian philosopher Silvia Federici explains that one of the objectives of the Inquisition was precisely to exterminate individuals who had knowledge about contraceptive and abortifacient herbs – women, in their vast majority.

The language itself reveals how much these individuals were demonized for setting themselves apart from the power of the European nobility. They refused the servitude position within the feudal society to live near the forests, or they organized themselves in small villages. In other words, they became villains.

The Inquisition, in fact, is part of a “counter-reform” to encompass these dissidents within the embryo of Western society. The Middle Ages were not necessarily marked by conformism, but by various struggles of the peasantry – in which women had rights and duties much more similar to those of men.

The Velho do Rio is, in this sense, a figure much closer to the winners than to the losers of the Inquisition. Not that it is exactly a surprise, when one thinks that the spokesperson for the rights of nature and communion with the environment is precisely the man who created an agricultural empire in the middle of the Pantanal.