With pain after sexual intercourse, Anitta discovers the disease and makes an important alert: “Look for more than one doctor, more than one opinion”

In the early hours of this Friday (8), Anitta shared with her followers a recent diagnosis of endometriosis. The singer made a series of tweets detailing the entire saga that she lived until she discovered the disease and also left a warning for women who go through similar problems to hers. “Does anyone here, besides me, suffer from recurrent cystitis and has tried everything that was medicine, technique, laser, botox, etc, so as not to die of pain 24 hours after the sexual act?“, he asked before starting to rant.

According to the artist, she has felt uncomfortable after having sex for almost ten years. “I once said on a podcast or some other interview, which I don’t remember now, that I had terrible honeymoon cystitis. And that every time I had sex with the biggest peep I couldn’t even walk the next day or 48 hours after so much pain“, recalled the singer. She then cited the way the media portrayed the situation, publishing stories about “’how to prevent anitta’s urinary tract infection‘”.

They said hygiene was very important. Condom use. Urinate after intercourse. Drink a lot of water. And other little things that in my nine years of suffering I was tired of hearing“, he recalled. “The pain is so bad you want to do anything to make it go away. So, obviously, in my nine years of struggle, I’ve been through people telling me the same things… and nothing to resolve.“, he admitted.

Things have changed, however, after a recent surgery performed by her father, Mauro Machado. “I went to stay with my father in the hospital that time. I commented to my dear friend Anja Dra, who runs everything there, that I was in time to die of pain. She took my millionth test and for the millionth time… she has no bacteria“, he explained, in reference to Escherichia coli, one of the main causes of cystitis.

The doctor (sent by my guardian angel, can only) immediately made an resonance in me and was there. endometriosis. The next day she took me to a specialist“, continued. Anitta said that she underwent a series of tests to be sure of the diagnosis and now she will need to undergo surgery to resolve the case. “Endometriosis is very common among women. It has several side effects, in each body in a way. They can extend to the bladder and cause excruciating pain when urinating. There are several treatments“, he stated.

Girl from Rio also made a warning to the female audience: “Seek more than one doctor, more than one opinion. If one doesn’t solve it, go to another until it solves. It’s not normal for us to live with this pain forever. In some cases, endometriosis can cause infertility or miscarriage. The longer without treatment or surgery, the riskier it becomes.“.

Later, Anitta returned to Twitter to talk more about it. “Nine years into this soap opera and I’ve tried everything all kinds of doctors have said. All the tips, advice, techniques the doctors have given or Google have also tried. It’s nothing“, said. In the meantime, no professional asked for an resonance for the singer.

Anyway… My surgery is scheduled and here is my appeal for more information for women. More access, more general interest in taking care of the female body so that we can be free and be able to take care of ourselves“, he finished.

