Without generating energy, emergency plants already add up to more than R$ 400 million in fines – Economy

BRASILIA – The power plants energy contracted by the government on an emergency basis in 2021 accumulate R$ 413 million in fines for not fulfilling parts of the contracts and delaying the delivery of the expected energy.

There were 17 winning plants in a auction carried out at the end of last year with the objective of avoiding the risks of blackout this year and preserving the country’s hydroelectric reservoirs in the dry months. The companies had to start delivering energy on May 1st, but 98% of the purchased load has not yet been activated – only one of these plants is in operation at the moment. At the same time, the risks of blackouts have decreased, and the hydroelectric lakes are full, which makes the operation less necessary.

O Estadão surveyed the penalties with the Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber (CCEE), an institution that acts as the financial manager of the sector. The agency confirmed the value of the fines and the information that all the plants were the target of the assessments, since they were not operating on the determined date. As the fines imposed in June refer only to failure to comply with the deadline confirmed in the previous month, the value of the punishments will continue to grow, due to the delays that continue to date.

In the electricity sector, there is great pressure for the government to cancel contracts. According to the auction rules, this can be done if the plants are not connected until August 1st. O Federal Audit Court (TCU) already looked for National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel)questioning about the alternative of rupture, even if it gives rise to indemnification, due to the high cost of the contracted energy.

Price

In the auction, the government signed a contract with 17 plants, of which 14 are gas powered, two are solar powered and one is biomass. The average price of R$1,563 per megawatt-hour signed is more than seven times what has been contracted in other auctions. Who will pay this bill is the consumer from all over the country, through the electricity bill.

In addition to requiring uninterrupted generation, with operation 100% of the time from the moment they were connected, the government stipulated that the plants will have to operate until December 2025. these companies. In 2022 alone, the impact on the electricity bill should be 3.3%.

“It is necessary to comply with the contracts, including the determination of cancellation (annulment of the agreement) of the plants that do not enter into operation until August 1st”, said the president of the Association of Large Industrial Consumers of Energy and Free Consumers (Abrace) , Paulo Pedrosa.

The Brazilian Institute for Consumer Defense (Idec) sent a representation against the auction to the TCU.

Aneel director Efrain Pereira da Cruz stated that the hiring was made “under exceptional conditions”, because it was an emergency situation. “It turns out that the exceptional measure, and at the time necessary, resulted in a financial impact that was too high.”

Justifications for delay range from war to covid-19

O Estadão had access to the explanations of some companies sent to Aneel. Rovema Energia, for example, which won the auction with a project for a gas plant in Santa Catarina (Energias de Gaspar) and two other solar plants in Rondônia (Buritis and Machadinho), resorted to the consequences of the war.

In a document classified as “secret”, the company states that, “due to the geopolitical and macroeconomic scenario involving the military-military conflict between Ukraine and Russia” that began in February, “and its consequences for the world market of natural gas”, it was unable to carry out an agreement it had with the company NFE Power Latam, which would sell the gas, based on the construction of a terminal for the input in São Francisco do Sul (SC). Rovema maintains that NFE is “the only natural gas supplier that meets technical and commercial conditions to supply fuel to the enterprise”.

Executive Marcelo Oliveira, responsible for the plants (Viana 1, Povoação 1 and LORM), declared that its implementation schedule “suffered impacts caused by extraordinary events such as: the appearance of the Ômicron variant, which exploded the number of positive cases for covid-19”. 19 in January; the intense and non-average rains that occurred in January and February; the war in Ukraine, which changed the landscape of international sea freight; and the strike by truck drivers operating in the port of Vitória, which prevented the transport of equipment for days”.

The company stated that it has discussed the issue with Aneel, but that it has already paid its fines.

Infrastructure

Mercurio Partners, which owns the Paulínia plant, stated that its plant was not delayed and was ready for operation on May 1, but that this was not possible due to problems caused by the third-party distribution infrastructure. “The plant was available to generate, it fulfilled its part, the others have to fulfill their part too”, said Eduardo Miranda, director of Mercurio Partners, who also asked for the cancellation of the punishments.

The Tradener company, which owns the Barra Bonita plant, said it received a R$2.5 million delay penalty. “As far as we were concerned, there was no delay, we built the plant in 45 days, a record for this type of work. However, we face delays in prior and interdependent issues, such as environmental licensing and customs clearance of equipment, as per the Federal Revenue’s standard operation,” he said.

The Turkish company Karpowership, which intends to start the operation of four power plant ships off the coast of Rio de Janeiro (Karkey 13, Karkey 19, Porsud I and Porsud II), said that it “works in an integrated manner with the authorities so that the schedule of actions is reviewed and updated, as well as the respective impacts caused by different external factors, such as that provided by covid-19, with the closing of ports around the world”.

Another open situation is that of the Âmbar company, owner of four plants that won the auction (Edlux X, EPP II, EPP IV and Rio de Janeiro I). Last month, the company asked that these plants be replaced by another of its projects, which is already ready and in operation, the Mario Covas plant, in Cuiabá. It so happens that, according to the auction rules, all projects should be new.

The Association of Large Industrial Energy Consumers and Free Consumers (Abrace) reacted against the proposal. Last week, it sent a letter to Aneel to declare that “it is important that the guidelines and rules defined prior to the auction are followed, without propositions of unreal benefits to consumers”.

According to Abrace, an eventual decision in favor of Ámbar would be “something disastrous for consumers and would cause several losses to users, including the need to support over 44 months a cost of more than R$ 20 billion for the delivery of energy with a cost six times higher than the average value of energy paid by captive consumers in Brazil, and which has clearly become unnecessary to meet the safety requirements of the electricity sector.”

The company denies the claims. By means of a note, Ámbar declared that its plants are “in the final phase” and will be able to generate energy until August 1st. “Regardless of the deadline and the works, Âmbar proposed to Aneel that the contracted energy be delivered by UTE Cuiabá, at a lower cost. Acceptance of this proposal will result in savings of at least BRL 900 million for consumers, up to BRL 8 billion, and in a reduction of up to 15 times in the emission of greenhouse gases in relation to the four plants that are being completed”. The case is being analyzed by Aneel.

Abrace also criticizes the fact that several documents sent to the agency are classified as confidential, which prevents analysis by consumers. “We therefore request that due transparency be given to all documentation, in order to allow consumers to express their views on the claim prior to the decision to be adopted by the agency.”

