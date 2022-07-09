Without parts, at least five car factories are stopped in Brazil; see which

At least five vehicle factories with operations in Brazil have partial or complete interruptions in their production lines.

The reasons are already known: since the Covid-19 pandemic, automakers face a shortage of parts, especially semiconductors whose manufacturing has been affected by the lockdowns in China and, more recently, because of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Without parts to complete the assembly of vehicles, the national automotive sector should register a reduction in production, in 2022, from 9.4% to 4.1%, according to a projection released this Friday (8) by Anfavea (entity that represents the automakers).

In absolute numbers, according to Anfavea, the national automotive industry has stopped producing at least 170,000 vehicles since the beginning of the year due to lack of electronic components.

During the first half of this year, around 20 factories stopped for, on average, 18 days. At the moment, according to Márcio de Lima Leite, president of Anfavea, five factories are not working due to lack of parts.

He did not mention the brands, however, according to the report, the interruptions, partial or complete, persist in factories of Nissan, Volkswagen and GM, in addition to the Mercedes-Benz lines, in the ABC region of São Paulo, where trucks and chassis are produced. by bus. “We continue in a challenging scenario”, commented Leite.

With information from Estadão Content.

