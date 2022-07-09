Woman records exact moment when lightning strikes her husband’s car in the US

Michaelle May Whalen was in a different vehicle when it all happened; Edward Whalen and the couple’s daughter are doing well and it was nothing but a scare

A woman, identified as Michaelle May Whalen, recorded the exact moment lightning struck her husband’s car in the United States during a storm. She was right behind in another vehicle when everything happened on a highway near St. Petersburg, Florida, last Friday, 1. In the recorded video, you can see the whole thing. According to The Washington Post, everyone is fine and it was nothing but a scare, but the truck was a total loss.

In an interview with Fox News, Michaelle said that she was only able to capture this moment because when the storm started she thought the lightning was clear and several times she tried to take a picture, but was wrong every time. Her husband Edward Whalen told NBC that when it all happened he felt a slight hum in the car and that at that moment his oldest daughter jumped into his lap and screamed. “I had to jump out of the truck and run back to Michaelle and hug her and let her know we were all fine,” he confessed. “We were really confused. We had really bad headaches,” she added.