Worker spends more than R$40 a day for lunch outside the house – News

The Brazilian worker spends, on average, R$ 40.64 with the lunch away from home on working days. This amount is 17.4% higher than the one charged in 2019, before the pandemic, as shown by the Average Price of Meal Out of Home survey, carried out by the company Mosaiclab for ABBT (Brazilian Association of Workers’ Benefits Companies). The capital that has the most expensive lunch in the country is São Luís (MA), with an average cost of R$ 51.91.

The study, carried out between February and April 2022, classifies Rio de Janeiro as the second state capital where the worker pays more for lunch: R$ 47.09. Florianópolis (SC) is in third place, R$46.75, in fourth comes Aracaju (SE), R$46.11, and in fifth position is Natal (RN), with an average price of R$44.78.

The survey included establishments in 51 Brazilian cities and the Federal District, which accept food stamps as a form of payment. For the calculation, it is considered what the PAT (Worker’s Food Program), linked to the federal government, considers to be an ideal meal: ready-to-eat meal, drink (soda, water or juice), dessert and coffee.

The city of São Paulo is in sixth place among the capitals where lunch is more expensive, with an average price of R$ 43.27. In the state, workers pay, on average, R$ 43.01 for lunch outside the home, which represents a 19% increase compared to the same period in 2019, the year in which the last edition of this survey was carried out.





In order to arrive at the average price practiced in the state, restaurants were researched where food stamps can be used as a form of payment, in the capital, metropolitan region, countryside and coast. The cities considered in the calculation of the state average price were: São Paulo, Barueri, Guarulhos, Osasco, Santo André, Diadema, São Bernardo, São Caetano, Taboão da Serra, Jundiaí, Ribeirão Preto, Campinas, São José dos Campos, Sorocaba and Santos .

“Despite the increase, restaurants are adapting to the new reality of the market, brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, avoiding passing on the increase in costs to workers”, says Jessica Srour, executive director of ABBT. She says that this can be observed by the IPCA (Consumer Price Index), calculated by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Data released in April, the same period of the survey, show an accumulated inflation variation of 12.13% in the last 12 months, with 6.63% being the index of the increase in food prices outside the home in the same period of time and 16.12% the evolution of food prices at home.

“The bar and restaurant sector is still in difficulties, so the owners of establishments are doing what they can to keep and attract customers. the profit margin, and they even put women to work”, says Percival Maricato, institutional director of Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants).

He says that the meal alone, in São Paulo, if it is in restaurants by the kilo or buffets, costs around R$30, R$35, but when you add drinks, coffee and dessert, it reaches and even exceeds the average value obtained. by ABBT research. “But, if the person opts for the places that serve the dish made, the price is lower, it can reach half of that”, he adds.





Taking into account the national average price of lunch, R$ 40.64, a professional who does not receive a meal allowance from the company and eats out five days a week has to pay R$ 894.08 per month. “That’s why ABBT’s Average Price Survey is an important thermometer for companies to grant the right benefit to the needs of their employees. The evolution of food prices reinforces the importance of this type of benefit for the worker to have access to quality, nutritious and balanced meals”, evaluates Jessica.

“Entrepreneurs in the sector are still insecure, they hoped to return to the previous reality, but the scenario remains unfavorable, with high inflation, loss of income for the population. Many survive thanks to meal vouchers. Unfortunately, the projection is for a longer improvement”, says Abrasel’s director.





Prices by region

Average lunch prices vary depending on the region of the country, as they reflect the economic reality of each place. For the director of ABBT, the closing of bars and restaurants may have affected the values ​​calculated in the survey. About 30% of establishments aimed at eating away from home closed their activities during the pandemic, informs Maricato.

“Each city felt the price increase differently, according to its economic and social reality. In May, in São Paulo, for example, the price of the basic food basket exceeded the value of the national minimum wage, reaching R$ 1,226.10″, explains Jessica.

The survey depicts the average meal prices in the five Brazilian regions, with the Southeast having the most expensive lunch, R$42.83, and the Midwest having the cheapest, R$34.20.





See average prices across regions and capitals



Regions:

Southeast – BRL 42.83

Northeast – BRL 40.28

South – BRL 36.97

North – BRL 36.14

Capitals:

São Luís – BRL 51.91

Rio de Janeiro – BRL 47.09

Florianópolis – BRL 46.75

Aracaju – BRL 46.11

Christmas – BRL 44.78

São Paulo – BRL 43.27

João Pessoa – BRL 42.76

Salvador – BRL 42.19

Recife – BRL 42.04

Belém – BRL 41.04

Victory – BRL 39.66

Campo Grande – BRL 39.22

Curitiba – BRL 38.38

Belo Horizonte – BRL 36.83

Cuiabá – BRL 36.61

Palmas – BRL 36.61

Porto Alegre – BRL 36.12

Teresina – BRL 34.92

Maceió – BRL 34.76

Brasilia – BRL 33.37

Manaus – BRL 31.91

Fortaleza – BRL 29.65

Goiania – BRL 27.94



