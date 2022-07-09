Paul Braithwaite, who became known as “the most allergic boy in the world”, died of cancer at the age of 20 on Tuesday (5) in Manchester, England. He was diagnosed with eosinophilic gastroenteropathy at one month of age, the first recorded case of the disease in the world since 1906.

The condition is a chronic allergy, which is characterized by the entry of blood defense cells into the intestinal tract, causing severe abdominal pain, as well as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, itching and skin sores.

Photo: reproduction

Paul lived under a series of dietary and physical restrictions, and had his growth stunted because of the medication he was taking in an attempt to control the problem. At 20, he was still wearing clothes for 10-11 year olds. “All he ever wanted was to be normal,” the young man’s father, Darren Braithwaite, told British newspaper The Sun.

