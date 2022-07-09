XPPR11, RELG11 and TORD11 are the cheapest FIIs, says survey; check the full list

The real estate funds XP Properties (XPPR11), REC Logística (RELG11) and Tordesilhas EI (TORD11) are the highlights of the first edition of Órama Investimentos’ report “Quem Tá Cheap”.

“We know that, faced with a large sample of FIIs that we have in the market, investors are often unable to follow all the opportunities”, the report points out. “In this context, the ranking may bring names that were not evaluated before”, he adds.

Currently, there are more than 430 real estate funds listed on B3, with a market value of BRL 143 billion. In 2017, the segment totaled BRL 38.9 billion, divided into 156 FIIs.

According to the study, the ranking notes take into account the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) and the P/VPA (price over book value) of the fund. The higher the score, the better the relationship between the dividends paid by the portfolio and the price of the share traded on the Stock Exchange, the survey indicates.

In the cases of XP Properties, REC Logística and Tordesilhas EI, the scores were above 2. Check the complete list, divided by the six main types of real estate funds:

corporate slabs

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
XP PROPERTIESXPPR1112.43%0.62two
REC INCOME REAL ESTATERECT1110.87%0.61.82
GREEN TOWERSGTWR1112.06%0.731.65
BTG PACTUAL CORPORATE OFFICE FUNDBRCR119.53%0.591.61
AUTONOMY CORPORATE BUILDINGSAIEC1111.29%0.751.5

Logistics

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
REC LOGISTICSRELG1112.61%0.622.02
BLUEMACAW LOGISTICSBLMG1113.16%0.831.59
NEWPORT LOGISTICSNEWL1111.77%0.81.47
RBR LOGRBRL119.97%0.791.25
LOGISTICS HOMELANDPATL119.22%0.761.21

shopping center

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
HSI MALLSHSML118.69%0.841.03
HEDGE BRASIL SHOPPINGHGBS117.35%0.80.92
VINCI SHOPPING CENTERSVISC117.79%0.880.89
LEGATUS SHOPPINGSLASC117.13%0.830.86
XP MALLSXPML117.88%0.940.84

Hybrid

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
TORDESILLAS EITORD1112.47%0.622.01
SANTANDER RENTAL INCOMESARE1110.70%0.711.5
RIZA ARCTIUM REAL ESTATEARCT1116.07%1.091.48
ACTUAL ASSET TGTGAR1113.29%0.931.43
RIO BRAVO INCOME RETAILRBVA1112.49%0.891.4

receivables

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
URCA PRIME INCOMEURPR1119.25%1.081.78
REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLESVSLH1116.07%0.91.78
HECTARE CEHCTR1116.67%0.961.74
RIO BRAVO CREDIT IMOBILIÁRIO HIGH GRADERBHG1115.13%0.911.66
REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLESCACR1116.18%11.61

Fund of Funds (FoFs)

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
MORE REAL ESTATE FOFMORE1112.60%0.761.66
XP SELECTIONXPSF1111.72%0.821.43
ABSOLUTE PLURAL BRAZILBPFF1111.57%0.831.4
BLUEMACAW INCOME + FOFBLMR1111.99%0.871.38
MAHOGANY FOFMGFF1111.01%0.81.37

Source: Quem Tá Barato report, by Órama Investimentos

The broker considers that it uses past data to compose the ranking, which does not represent a guarantee for future gains.

The report, which will be released monthly, takes into account only funds with average daily liquidity above R$300,000.

The study recalls that the choice of a real estate fund also needs to take into account the quality of the assets, the experience of the management team and the perspective of the portfolio in the face of the macroeconomic scenario.

