XPPR11, RELG11 and TORD11 are the cheapest FIIs, says survey; check the full list

The real estate funds XP Properties (XPPR11), REC Logística (RELG11) and Tordesilhas EI (TORD11) are the highlights of the first edition of Órama Investimentos’ report “Quem Tá Cheap”.

“We know that, faced with a large sample of FIIs that we have in the market, investors are often unable to follow all the opportunities”, the report points out. “In this context, the ranking may bring names that were not evaluated before”, he adds.

Currently, there are more than 430 real estate funds listed on B3, with a market value of BRL 143 billion. In 2017, the segment totaled BRL 38.9 billion, divided into 156 FIIs.

According to the study, the ranking notes take into account the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) and the P/VPA (price over book value) of the fund. The higher the score, the better the relationship between the dividends paid by the portfolio and the price of the share traded on the Stock Exchange, the survey indicates.

In the cases of XP Properties, REC Logística and Tordesilhas EI, the scores were above 2. Check the complete list, divided by the six main types of real estate funds:

corporate slabs

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note XP PROPERTIES XPPR11 12.43% 0.62 two REC INCOME REAL ESTATE RECT11 10.87% 0.6 1.82 GREEN TOWERS GTWR11 12.06% 0.73 1.65 BTG PACTUAL CORPORATE OFFICE FUND BRCR11 9.53% 0.59 1.61 AUTONOMY CORPORATE BUILDINGS AIEC11 11.29% 0.75 1.5

Logistics

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note REC LOGISTICS RELG11 12.61% 0.62 2.02 BLUEMACAW LOGISTICS BLMG11 13.16% 0.83 1.59 NEWPORT LOGISTICS NEWL11 11.77% 0.8 1.47 RBR LOG RBRL11 9.97% 0.79 1.25 LOGISTICS HOMELAND PATL11 9.22% 0.76 1.21

shopping center

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note HSI MALLS HSML11 8.69% 0.84 1.03 HEDGE BRASIL SHOPPING HGBS11 7.35% 0.8 0.92 VINCI SHOPPING CENTERS VISC11 7.79% 0.88 0.89 LEGATUS SHOPPINGS LASC11 7.13% 0.83 0.86 XP MALLS XPML11 7.88% 0.94 0.84

Hybrid

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note TORDESILLAS EI TORD11 12.47% 0.62 2.01 SANTANDER RENTAL INCOME SARE11 10.70% 0.71 1.5 RIZA ARCTIUM REAL ESTATE ARCT11 16.07% 1.09 1.48 ACTUAL ASSET TG TGAR11 13.29% 0.93 1.43 RIO BRAVO INCOME RETAIL RBVA11 12.49% 0.89 1.4

receivables

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note URCA PRIME INCOME URPR11 19.25% 1.08 1.78 REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES VSLH11 16.07% 0.9 1.78 HECTARE CE HCTR11 16.67% 0.96 1.74 RIO BRAVO CREDIT IMOBILIÁRIO HIGH GRADE RBHG11 15.13% 0.91 1.66 REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES CACR11 16.18% 1 1.61

Fund of Funds (FoFs)

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note MORE REAL ESTATE FOF MORE11 12.60% 0.76 1.66 XP SELECTION XPSF11 11.72% 0.82 1.43 ABSOLUTE PLURAL BRAZIL BPFF11 11.57% 0.83 1.4 BLUEMACAW INCOME + FOF BLMR11 11.99% 0.87 1.38 MAHOGANY FOF MGFF11 11.01% 0.8 1.37

Source: Quem Tá Barato report, by Órama Investimentos

The broker considers that it uses past data to compose the ranking, which does not represent a guarantee for future gains.

The report, which will be released monthly, takes into account only funds with average daily liquidity above R$300,000.

The study recalls that the choice of a real estate fund also needs to take into account the quality of the assets, the experience of the management team and the perspective of the portfolio in the face of the macroeconomic scenario.

