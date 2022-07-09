XPPR11, RELG11 and TORD11 are the cheapest FIIs, says survey; check the full list

The real estate funds XP Properties (XPPR11), REC Logística (RELG11) and Tordesilhas EI (TORD11) are the highlights of the first edition of Órama Investimentos’ report “Quem Tá Cheap”.
“We know that, faced with a large sample of FIIs that we have in the market, investors are often unable to follow all the opportunities”, the report points out. “In this context, the ranking may bring names that were not evaluated before”, he adds.
Currently, there are more than 430 real estate funds listed on B3, with a market value of BRL 143 billion. In 2017, the segment totaled BRL 38.9 billion, divided into 156 FIIs.
According to the study, the ranking notes take into account the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) and the P/VPA (price over book value) of the fund. The higher the score, the better the relationship between the dividends paid by the portfolio and the price of the share traded on the Stock Exchange, the survey indicates.
In the cases of XP Properties, REC Logística and Tordesilhas EI, the scores were above 2. Check the complete list, divided by the six main types of real estate funds:
corporate slabs
|Background
|ticker
|Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months)
|P/VPA
|Note
|XP PROPERTIES
|XPPR11
|12.43%
|0.62
|two
|REC INCOME REAL ESTATE
|RECT11
|10.87%
|0.6
|1.82
|GREEN TOWERS
|GTWR11
|12.06%
|0.73
|1.65
|BTG PACTUAL CORPORATE OFFICE FUND
|BRCR11
|9.53%
|0.59
|1.61
|AUTONOMY CORPORATE BUILDINGS
|AIEC11
|11.29%
|0.75
|1.5
Logistics
|Background
|ticker
|Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months)
|P/VPA
|Note
|REC LOGISTICS
|RELG11
|12.61%
|0.62
|2.02
|BLUEMACAW LOGISTICS
|BLMG11
|13.16%
|0.83
|1.59
|NEWPORT LOGISTICS
|NEWL11
|11.77%
|0.8
|1.47
|RBR LOG
|RBRL11
|9.97%
|0.79
|1.25
|LOGISTICS HOMELAND
|PATL11
|9.22%
|0.76
|1.21
shopping center
|Background
|ticker
|Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months)
|P/VPA
|Note
|HSI MALLS
|HSML11
|8.69%
|0.84
|1.03
|HEDGE BRASIL SHOPPING
|HGBS11
|7.35%
|0.8
|0.92
|VINCI SHOPPING CENTERS
|VISC11
|7.79%
|0.88
|0.89
|LEGATUS SHOPPINGS
|LASC11
|7.13%
|0.83
|0.86
|XP MALLS
|XPML11
|7.88%
|0.94
|0.84
Hybrid
|Background
|ticker
|Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months)
|P/VPA
|Note
|TORDESILLAS EI
|TORD11
|12.47%
|0.62
|2.01
|SANTANDER RENTAL INCOME
|SARE11
|10.70%
|0.71
|1.5
|RIZA ARCTIUM REAL ESTATE
|ARCT11
|16.07%
|1.09
|1.48
|ACTUAL ASSET TG
|TGAR11
|13.29%
|0.93
|1.43
|RIO BRAVO INCOME RETAIL
|RBVA11
|12.49%
|0.89
|1.4
receivables
|Background
|ticker
|Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months)
|P/VPA
|Note
|URCA PRIME INCOME
|URPR11
|19.25%
|1.08
|1.78
|REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES
|VSLH11
|16.07%
|0.9
|1.78
|HECTARE CE
|HCTR11
|16.67%
|0.96
|1.74
|RIO BRAVO CREDIT IMOBILIÁRIO HIGH GRADE
|RBHG11
|15.13%
|0.91
|1.66
|REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES
|CACR11
|16.18%
|1
|1.61
Fund of Funds (FoFs)
|Background
|ticker
|Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months)
|P/VPA
|Note
|MORE REAL ESTATE FOF
|MORE11
|12.60%
|0.76
|1.66
|XP SELECTION
|XPSF11
|11.72%
|0.82
|1.43
|ABSOLUTE PLURAL BRAZIL
|BPFF11
|11.57%
|0.83
|1.4
|BLUEMACAW INCOME + FOF
|BLMR11
|11.99%
|0.87
|1.38
|MAHOGANY FOF
|MGFF11
|11.01%
|0.8
|1.37
Source: Quem Tá Barato report, by Órama Investimentos
The broker considers that it uses past data to compose the ranking, which does not represent a guarantee for future gains.
The report, which will be released monthly, takes into account only funds with average daily liquidity above R$300,000.
The study recalls that the choice of a real estate fund also needs to take into account the quality of the assets, the experience of the management team and the perspective of the portfolio in the face of the macroeconomic scenario.
