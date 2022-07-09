You should NOT pop pimples! Understand the reasons

You, for sure, must have heard that it is indicated to squeeze pimples on the face or any other parts of the body. Still, it’s possible that you just ignored the indications and squeezed the acne until it “exploded”. The problem is that there are risks in doing this and the result is not pleasant at all.

See too: How to use camellia oil on skin and hair? Product is cheap and powerful

Why shouldn’t you squeeze pimples?

First, know that pimples are more common in adolescence / puberty, but they are not exclusive to this stage of life. Acne can also appear in adulthood due to several reasons, whether hormonal, genetic or occasional. The body’s own natural oils can clog skin pores and trigger inflammation.

According to the website Meganotícias, the ideal is never to squeeze pimples because of some unwanted effects. The first of them is the bruise that causes the skin when squeezing the pus. In practice, with each squeeze, the person collects a new bruise on the face and can leave scars. Remember that your own skin was taking care of the pimples for you.

“If you understand that pimples are areas of skin where your body is trying to heal, that should stop the urge to pinch,” dermatologist Erin Gilbert explained to Allure magazine.

Beware of infections

Another reason is that when you generate a wound, you expose the inside of your body and some bacteria can come in contact. This can cause an infection and the damage will be much more serious than that of a common pimple.

Finally, inflammation is not always in a superficial area of ​​the body. Squeezing will only make the inflammation worse.

In other words, to properly care for your skin, always seek the support of a specialist doctor. Never squeeze pimples to avoid further damaging your skin. If you suffer from excessive acne, medical treatment is the best remedy.