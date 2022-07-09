Young man who suffered amputations and strokes after medical error goes viral on TikTok | Health

Publicist Cláudia Fontana Winck, 25, was just a child when she had to amputate the tips of her toes and hands in a hospital in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul.

If her parents didn’t authorize the surgical procedure, she wouldn’t survive. “I arrived at this hospital with only a 1% chance of life and I was in an induced coma. My parents cried a lot and couldn’t believe what was happening”, she tells BBC News Brasil.

The decision came after his limbs had necroticed, due to a thrombosis, caused by a medical error in another hospital, in Novo Hamburgo, also in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

When she was 1 year and 7 months old, Claudia had a severe sore throat and was taken to the hospital. At the time, to treat the condition, doctors began treatment with amoxicillin, an antibiotic used against various bacterial infections.

Some time later, upon returning home, she developed bruises on her arm, legs and other parts of her body. At first, her parents believed that the baby could hit herself in her sleep, but she had a bruise right in the middle of her forehead, which caught her attention.

When she was taken to a hospital in Novo Hamburgo, the pediatrician asked for tests, because there were many suspicions. Experts believed it could be leukemia, lupus, or idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura.

The result presented was this last autoimmune disease, which at the time was considered rare. “To date, it is not known whether the disease arose because of the sore throat or because of the effects of the antibiotic that was used to treat the problem. In the package insert, it said that it could cause this”, recalls Claudia.

Hospitalized, treatment began, however, according to her, it was done wrongly. “They had a blood transfusion, because the platelets were low, and I had a thrombosis,” she says. The publicist also developed an acute anemia, known as hemolytic uremic syndrome.

2 of 6 Claudia in childhood — Photo: BBC/PERSONAL ARCHIVE Claudia in childhood — Photo: BBC/PERSONAL ARCHIVE

During this time, Claudia began to pee bloody, her kidneys malfunctioned, and her fingertips began to turn purple. After a week, despite the condition, a hematologist said that she could go home and be discharged. Her mother questioned and showed the child’s diapers with a lot of blood.

The tests also did not show a good prognosis, and even the laboratory employees asked if it was time to be discharged from the hospital. According to the young woman, the report said that she had improved.

When she got home, her mother found it strange that whenever the girl put her hand in the water, she complained of burning and pain and that the tips of her fingers were still purple. When speaking to the doctor over the phone, he would have said that he had done everything possible. In the meantime, his state of health only worsened.

When they returned to the hospital, says Cláudia, the doctor commented that he was only going to take care of them through advance checks, functioning as “payments on the side”.

“As my father was a well-known football player at the time, he called there and they always charged him and inside the hospital. He wanted at all costs to do something for me. It was something desperate, a child peeing with blood”, he reports.

3 of 6 Claudia’s feet were markedly altered by the time she was discharged from the hospital in Novo Hamburgo — Photo: BBC/PERSONAL ARCHIVE Claudia’s feet had very altered extremities by the time she was discharged from the hospital in Novo Hamburgo — Photo: BBC/PERSONAL ARCHIVE

When she returned to the scene, Claudia says that a cardiologist saw her condition, went into shock and tried to inject medication into her feet and hands to pump blood.

The specialist even advised the family to go to another hospital and have better care. After that, her parents decided to transfer her to Porto Alegre.

Amputation of part of the limbs

Upon arrival at the Moinhos de Vento hospital, she was in an induced coma and her kidneys were completely stopped.

The doctors made it very clear to her parents that Claudia had only a 1% chance of life. “They injected me with plasma, told me I was very sick and told my parents to get ready,” she recalls.

At the time, she was cared for by 14 specialists, who couldn’t believe how her limbs got to that state. Because of the thrombosis, her fingers were necrotizing, and the doctors opted for amputation.

“My mother was sleeping in the hospital room and didn’t know what the next day would be. When they found out about the amputation, my parents just cried.”

4 of 6 In Porto Alegre, Cláudia had to stay in an induced coma for more than a month — Photo: BBC/ARQUIVO PERSONAL In Porto Alegre, Cláudia had to stay in an induced coma for more than a month — Photo: BBC/ARQUIVO PERSONAL

One of the professionals said that it would be necessary to amputate the feet from the ankle, and the hands, starting at the wrist. Another suggested doing the procedure little by little. “I kept my phalanx. But my left hand, having been affected by thrombosis, had a little more amputation”, he reports.

There were 40 days between the coma and the procedures for the amputations, totaling five surgeries. Claudia got her big toe, her left pinkie, and her right pinky. The other limbs were amputated.

After he got out of the hospital, he suffered his first stroke. She says that the doctors could not say if the problem was related to the medical error, if it was caused by the disease or because of the high doses of medicine.

“My parents told me that bags and more bags of medication arrived for me to take. I took a lot.”

Because of this, she spent almost 60 days between hospitalizations and treatment. After an improvement, she was finally discharged.

5 of 6 Cláudia’s feet shortly after the amputation — Photo: BBC/ARQUIVO PERSONAL Claudia’s feet shortly after the amputation — Photo: BBC/PERSONAL ARCHIVE

Because of the amputations, the young woman had to undergo physical therapy. When she was just over 2 years old, she suffered her second stroke. “The physical therapist noticed that I was not lifting my leg and hand and alerted my mother,” says Claudia.

She was taken back to the hospital and, thanks to the quick care, she didn’t have to be in a wheelchair and, little by little, tried to walk. The publicist also suffered a carotid thrombosis, a blockage of the arterial vessel.

6 of 6 Cláudia had to undergo a series of treatments during her childhood — Photo: BBC/ARQUIVO PERSONAL Claudia had to undergo a series of treatments during her childhood — Photo: BBC/PERSONAL ARCHIVE

After the episode, she had to take injections to keep the blood from clotting and prevent new cases of thrombosis. Gradually, the doses tapered off, and by the time she was 8 years old, she no longer needed the medication.

After a few years, when I was already in elementary school, my feet and fingers started to feel very itchy, and my limbs started to turn purple. Even in the face of that, he didn’t care about what happened.

But after much trouble, he showed it to his mother, and all his childhood memories came flooding back. “I went to the hospital, and they found that I had vasculitis, an inflammation in the blood vessels. Because of that, I still need treatment today and I still had problems”, she says.

When she was 18 years old, she had her third stroke on the left side, which, according to her, was caused by inflammation of the blood vessels.

“I started to feel tingling in my left side, in my mouth, in my arm, in my leg, and it felt like my face was split. We went to the hospital, and they found that I had my third stroke,” he recalls.

Because of this, she became very weak and could not feel the ground.

Recovery and difficult childhood

When she suffered her second stroke, as a child, Claudia was left with many sequelae and needed physical therapy to perform some movements.

In addition to this treatment, he did several sports such as football, swimming, skating and others to try to recover and improve some movements.

“I did a little of everything. What I have the most difficulty is on my left side, and I still limp a lot”, he says.

She also uses botox every year on her left arm to relax the muscles and improve this side of her body.

Even though she always had the support of her family and spoke openly about her amputations, in the past, she suffered a lot from bullying and judgment from people. At school, she studied with her twin sister in the same room and received several nicknames from her classmates.

She remembers that once she came home crying from school because she didn’t have fingernails, and her sister, tired of seeing what Claudia was going through, said she wanted to take her fingers off and give them to her.

“My mother explained to me that, if possible, she would also give me her fingers. I was a very angry child with life, because I didn’t know what had happened. Until my parents told me the whole story.”

For a long time, her mother and sister didn’t paint their nails so as not to make her look bad.

Until her adolescence, Claudia dreamed of having prostheses in her hands and feet, but the adaptation process is complicated. “I would have to relearn how to write from scratch, I decided I didn’t want to anymore and I followed.”

Asked why her family did not sue the hospital at the time or after some time, the young woman points out that, as her father is a public figure, he preferred to preserve her.

Video went viral on social media

As she always received several doubts about her condition, she decided to post a video about her story. To her surprise, the content quickly went viral and made many people want to know more about her life.

Today, the publication has just over 5 million views, and her account has reached 100,000 followers. There, she almost always shares her physiotherapy routine and advancement in movements.

She also warns about symptoms felt before suffering the stroke and answers followers’ questions about the disease and sequelae she had.

Now, one of her desires is to become a digital influencer and be able to motivate with her story. “I want to speak to more people and inspire them through social media,” she concludes.