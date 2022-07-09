Yuri Alberto points out ‘mirrors’ at Corinthians and is eager to play in front of Fiel

Striker Yuri Alberto was officially introduced to the Corinthians fans last Friday, in open training at Neo Química Arena. Soon after, the athlete spoke to the press and told his anxiety to play in front of Fiel, in addition to revealing some “mirrors” inside the club.

Yuri had the opportunity to experience Neo Química Arena with the atmosphere of Corinthians fans for the first time as an athlete for the club. Already knowing Fiel as an opponent, he said he was eager to feel the support of the fans.

“I’ve played against them, I know how difficult it is to play here at the Arena and how great it must be to have one more player, which is the crowd, which is Fiel. I feel very honored to be wearing this shirt, so I hope to do my best and honor this shirt, this club and this wonderful crowd.”, said the Corinthians fan.

Still without an official number at the club, the young man was hired to solve one of the team’s main problems: that of the center forward position. Aged 21, the athlete talked about the opportunity to work alongside national team players and pointed out some “mirrors” he has within the squad.

“There are great players, players who played in the World Cup. When they played the Cup, I was just a junior boy. I feel very honored to be participating in training and soon to be able to participate in games with them too. I hope to learn a lot and also be able to add to their football. Willian, Renato, Paulinho and Fagner, who have played for the national team, are mirrors for me” he pointed out.

