Yuri Alberto praises Fiel’s reception in open training and explains choice for Corinthians

This Friday, Yuri Alberto was officially presented as a Corinthians player. After receiving the white shirt from Duílio Monteiro Alves, during open training at Neo Química Arena, the athlete gave a press conference. The reinforcement said that he lives a dream to settle with Timão.

“The reason I came here has no explanation, right? To have arrived and to have this reception, with this crowd, with this club, which is also great, is a dream! Another dream come true in my life”, said the player.

The 21-year-old striker arrives at the alvinegro club on a one-year loan. The athlete belongs to Zenit, from Russia, and was presented to the crowd at the open training session held on Friday night, at Neo Química Arena. He extolled the lived experience.

“It was a unique moment, very emotional. It’s the first time I’ve been presented in such a way, I feel very honored. Even more so in a great club like Corinthians, this wonderful crowd applauding me. So, I hope to respond in the best way on the pitch”, declared the striker.

Yuri Alberto was sincere when talking about what motivated him to return to Brazilian football. Russia has been at war with Ukraine since March this year. The country has been penalized with many sanctions since then, which have also had an impact on sport. Russian teams are no longer playing in the Champions League indefinitely. According to the player, the lack of visibility was fundamental for the transfer.

“It weighed a lot when I returned to Brazil, because the visibility of the games there in Russia would not be so good for me. Here in Brazil, visibility is much greater, even more so in a club like this, which is Corinthians. I want to build a gigantic story here”, said the Corinthians reinforcement.

Finally, the striker took stock of his return to Brazil. Yuri Alberto analyzed his experience in Europe and declared that he sees national football at a similar level to what he experienced in Russia.

“Returning to Brazil is not a step backwards. I spent three and a half months in Europe, football is not as different as they say. Brazilian football is great, the talents we have here in Brazil are few abroad. So, I feel honored to return to Brazil and to be close to my family”, concluded the Corinthians player.

