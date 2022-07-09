Yuri Alberto updates physical condition and praises Vtor Pereira at Corinthians

Abhishek Pratap

Corinthians officially introduced striker Yuri Alberto this Friday. In a press conference at Neo Química Arena, the striker spoke about his current physical condition, as he comes from a vacation in Russian football, and said he is looking forward to his debut at the club.

“I’ve been working a lot since my vacation. And, at the club, Antônio has been helping me a lot so that I can return to my best physical capacity. I’m already integrating with the group in training. I am very excited to be debuting at Neo Química”, said the striker.

Although he’s excited to make his debut at the club, Yuri Alberto will still have to wait a while. The striker will only be eligible when registered in the Daily Newsletter (BID), which opens on the 18th of July for players coming from abroad.

The player arrives to reinforce a sector that is currently lacking in Vítor Pereira’s team, who has been improvising winger Róger Guedes as a striker. Yuri spoke about the reception of the Portuguese coach at the club and treated him as one of the reasons why he accepted to come to Corinthians.

A guy who received me very well, during training he always gives me a few touches (Vítor Pereira). (…) I hope that Vítor can help me and that I can help the team too. I’ve been preparing a lot and on my vacation I kept working because I knew this could happen. So, I’ve been preparing a lot so that, God willing, I can debut on the 20th”, he said, about Vítor Pereira.

He (VP) was one of the main reasons I came here too. He’s a guy I want to learn a lot, I want to learn a lot. He’s a guy who’s lived in Europe, he’s won great titles. So it’s a guy that I hope he can help me and that I can help him a lot too.”, he finished.

