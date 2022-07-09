Yuri Alberto updates physical condition and praises Vtor Pereira at Corinthians

Corinthians officially introduced striker Yuri Alberto this Friday. In a press conference at Neo Química Arena, the striker spoke about his current physical condition, as he comes from a vacation in Russian football, and said he is looking forward to his debut at the club.

“I’ve been working a lot since my vacation. And, at the club, Antônio has been helping me a lot so that I can return to my best physical capacity. I’m already integrating with the group in training. I am very excited to be debuting at Neo Química”, said the striker.

Although he’s excited to make his debut at the club, Yuri Alberto will still have to wait a while. The striker will only be eligible when registered in the Daily Newsletter (BID), which opens on the 18th of July for players coming from abroad.

The player arrives to reinforce a sector that is currently lacking in Vítor Pereira’s team, who has been improvising winger Róger Guedes as a striker. Yuri spoke about the reception of the Portuguese coach at the club and treated him as one of the reasons why he accepted to come to Corinthians.

“A guy who received me very well, during training he always gives me a few touches (Vítor Pereira). (…) I hope that Vítor can help me and that I can help the team too. I’ve been preparing a lot and on my vacation I kept working because I knew this could happen. So, I’ve been preparing a lot so that, God willing, I can debut on the 20th”, he said, about Vítor Pereira.

“He (VP) was one of the main reasons I came here too. He’s a guy I want to learn a lot, I want to learn a lot. He’s a guy who’s lived in Europe, he’s won great titles. So it’s a guy that I hope he can help me and that I can help him a lot too.”, he finished.

See more at: Yuri Alberto and Vtor Pereira.