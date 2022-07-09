Zenfone 9 should get ‘page scroll button’ and handle to prevent theft

A promotional video released — perhaps accidentally — by Asus on YouTube showed features of the Taiwanese brand’s upcoming mobile phone. The images highlight the Zenfone 9 with a system that allows you to “scroll” information on the screen by a side button.

Another highlight is an accessory that can be integrated into the strap of a backpack, which would help prevent theft of the device and make recordings with the phone in a safer and more stable way. The information is from the specialized website The Verge.

The Zenfone 9 does not yet have an official release date. So far, Asus has not confirmed whether the footage in the video is real or not.

How it works

ZenTouch, as it’s called, is a smart key designed to move pages — something like the “scroll” button on a mouse.

So it is possible to read texts — or follow threads (threads) in social networks — just with light touches on the side, without having to touch the screen to slide the information.

The safety strap, called the Smart Backpack Mount, is presented in a very unusual way.

It offers a retractable movement, fixed to a base that can be attached to the backpack. So the smartphone is protected from falls or theft while the user is filming or photographing elements around it.

Zenfone 9 Settings

In terms of hardware (internal parts), the Zenfone 9 appears in the video with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, aimed at running applications that require more performance, such as heavy games.

The battery is presented with 4,300 mAh, slightly larger than its predecessor, the Zenfone 8, which already offers its 4,000 mAh.

Leaked promotional video image shows possible colors of Asus’ Zenfone 9 Image: Playback/YouTube

About the screen, by the way, Asus chose to stay with a Samsung Amoled display of 5.9 inches (almost 15 centimeters), with a refresh rate of 120Hz (which makes the images more fluid).

Its structure can also come with IP68 water resistance — protected against immersion in a depth limit of three meters.

And the cameras?

For those who like photos, the leaked video images show a big change in the quality of the Zenfone 9’s camera. The lens can be integrated with a Sony (IMX766) and Gimbal module, which provides greater stability for recording videos and photos.

The Zenfone 9 has not yet been officially presented by Asus. But there is already a possible spoiler about the price. He points out a cost between 800 and 900 euros (R$ 4,320 to R$ 4,860 in direct conversion), available in red, white, black and blue.

The new model would be a little more expensive than the starting value of the top of the line predecessor, presented in the United States from US$ 699 (about R$3,721).

There is still no forecast for prices in Brazil or release date. But it is worth remembering that the Zenfone 8 arrived here in November 2021 with a cost from R$ 3,999.