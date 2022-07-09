Zezé Di Camargo is devastated by the end of his relationship with his beloved and cries

Zezé Di Camargo cried when he heard a new song

One of the great successes of the duo Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano is the song “Dois Corações e Uma História”. Composer Danimar talked about in an interview with André Piunti’s podcast the creation of this song, which has strong lyrics that speak of a couple that ends and then reconnects.

Therefore, Danimar took this song to Zezé and Luciano. He heard the song, was very emotional when he heard the lyrics and so it entered the duo’s album. “When we finished the song, Zezé started to cry. said ‘I’ve never cried with a song, you guys don’t know how to play’, and started cursing us,” he said.

Zezé even asked them to sing more often and he really liked the whole project. In addition, Zezé also asked that Danimar’s brother, who made the initial arrangement of the song, be made official as the owner of the arrangement for the recording.

The song then became one of the famous recordings in the duo’s history, as well as one of the best-known compositions by Danimar and partner Carlos Randall.

GRACIELE’S PREGNANCY

While Zezé is the father of three children, Graciele Lacerda has no heirs so far, but the expectation for the singer’s pregnancy is high. During an interview with Entretê, the digital influencer opened up about the subject and finally told the truth about it.

When asked if the routine would change a lot when she got pregnant with Zezé, the famous didn’t think twice before answering. “No doubt it should change, but I confess that I don’t think about it yet. I like to live in the moment, so when the time comes, I will organize myself to handle it in the best way”, she said.

Recently, when opening a question box on Instagram, Graciele Lacerda was asked about it. “Lots of messages like that. My loves today you don’t need to freeze seem anymore if you want. There’s a technique called pulse. Where to take the semen through a needle into the bag,” she initiated her.

“Then you take the eggs and fertilize the collected semen in each one. To form embryos. We already have our embryos. Now it’s just a matter of putting it on”, completed the famous, in the Instagram stories.