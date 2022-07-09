Zezé di Camargo on Wanessa’s new phase: ‘I support my daughter 100%’ | TV & Famous

Zezé di Camargo has a new project and this time solo. “Rústico” has five new songs and the concerts of the tour will be recorded on a DVD. The project has the participation of Vanessa who is in a new phase in his personal life.

In May, she announced the end of her 17-year marriage to Marcus Buaiz and there is much talk of a possible current relationship with Dado Dolabella, with whom she had already dated in the early 2000s.

In a press conference held in São Paulo, the singer spoke about his daughter:

“I support my daughter 100%, she is in a very important transition moment in which she can always count on me. I love my children unconditionally. It’s love.”

Zezé di Camargo and Wanessa together at the launch event of 'Rústico'

In addition to Wanessa, Zezé also went through a turnaround at the end of 2020 with the death of his father, Francisco. The singer explained that the longing is still great and that the death of the patriarch of the Camargo family will be difficult, or almost impossible, to overcome: “This week, I dreamed about him twice and he has a lot to do with this moment I’m living.”

“For the last 4 months of his life he moved in with me and I had the privilege of having my dad’s last conversation before he went to sleep and being the first to talk to him in the morning when he woke up.”

Zezé di Camargo got a tattoo in honor of his father, Francisco

Camargo family may soon increase

Graciele Lacerda was also at the event and, in a conversation with the press, shared the couple’s desire to have children. The influencer is even undergoing fertilization treatment.

She says that the process is closely monitored by Zezé and that he suffers from the difficulties as much as she does: “Today he wants much more [ter filhos] than me. He’s much more into it than I am.”

“He suffers together. At first, he was the one who said: ‘We’re going to have it’. When he said that, I started to think and the treatment came, the difficulty came, the suffering came. And he followed everything. I applied it to my stomach. He felt sorry for me. One moment I was crying, one moment I was laughing, another moment I was angry… It’s a mixture of emotions.”

Zezé Di Camargo and Graciele Lacerda: couple still have plans to have a child

Graciele explains that she postponed the desire to be a mother due to the turbulent beginning of her relationship with the singer. But now she doesn’t care about criticism and is ready for motherhood: “Today I know how to deal with people talking about the relationship. I learned to ignore.”