3 habits that can reduce your intelligence

Nowadays, people live in the midst of distractions because of the numerous screens, such as television, cell phone and computer. Spending hours online procrastinating is usually one of the biggest problems of the 21st century that affects even children. The stimuli that the brain receives do not take into account its limits and needs for rest.

It is currently difficult to imagine going more than a week without a smartphone in hand, because it has become a habit. However, if the feeling of knowing little and having a failing memory hinders your life, changing some attitudes can help you. Reflecting on how you spend your time also helps in lifting your priorities.

Eliminate some habits that may be making you less intelligent

Excessive use of the internet

The internet is fundamental to the professional activity of many people, but this technology cannot represent the only source of leisure and consumption. Having contact with the world only virtually impoverishes your knowledge repertoire, because the chances of you being distracted by the countless possibilities of the digital environment are great.

Not exercising the habit of reading

Stop reading is a bad habit, even if it’s just a few pages daily, starting as soon as possible is part of evolution. As an alternative to reading on screens, try to go to the library and have an experience buying a book or magazines with more affection.

Not challenging the mind constantly

The famous cliché ”getting out of your comfort zone” has never made so much sense, because it’s necessary to do physical exercises, learn new things and be predisposed to meet challenges. The feeling of having accomplished something that was difficult strengthens your positive characteristics and reaffirms this ability to overcome.