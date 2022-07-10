4 rivals on the way to Brazil in the quarterfinals – Web Vôlei

Sunday will define all men’s Nations League (VNL) quarter-final clashes. Seven classifieds are defined (Italy, Poland, Japan, United States, France, Brazil, Iran), but the possibilities remain diverse for the pairing.

Today, the next phase would have the following duels:

Italy vs Netherlands

poland vs iran

japan x brazil

United States vs France

Italy, which will be the first place on account of hosting the finals, will face Holland, Argentina or Slovenia for a spot in the semifinals (see the men’s VNL classification).

The definition of the clashes will be in the hands of Poland. The current two-time world champions will play the last game of the day against Slovenia, knowing all the possibilities with the final results of the day. If they win, they will secure second place and face Iran. Days ago, the Iranians beat the same Poles, in a classic already known for rivalry and constant affronts.

Already a defeat can leave Poland in fifth place, probably crossing with France in the quarters. In this scenario, the rival in the semi will leave Italy against the eighth, which can be “a good one”.

Even with reserves, Japan beat Germany this Saturday and remains in the fight for second place. This Sunday, probably with Nishida, Ishikawa, Sekita & Cia. back, the owners of the house will have to come with everything in Brazil. And it may be that the duel will be repeated in the quarterfinals. The team led by Renan Dal Zotto can also face Poland, France or the United States in the next phase.

Check out the summary of the day and the schedule of the next men’s VNL games below:

RESULTS

7/9 – Saturday

Argentina 3 x 1 France (25-22, 23-25, 25-23 and 25-19)

Top scorers: Ezequiel Palacios and Luciano Vicentin (ARG) – 17 points each

United States 3 x 0 Canada (25-19, 25-15 and 25-19)

Top scorer: Torey DeFalco (USA) – 18 points

Japan 3 x 1 Germany (23-25, 25-22, 25-20 and 25-20)

Top scorer: Kento Miyaura (JAP) – 17 points

China 3 x 1 Bulgaria (26-28, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-17)

Highest scorer: Jingyin Zhang (CHN) – 18 points

Iran 3 x 0 Serbia (35-22, 25-21 and 25-12)

Highest scorer: Amirhossein Esfandiar (IRA) – 17 points

Poland 3 x 0 Netherlands (25-19, 25-23 and 25-22)

Highest scorer: Nimir Abdel-Aziz (HOL) – 19 points

UPCOMING GAMES

7/10 – Sunday

0h40 – United States vs Argentina (Sportv 2 and Volleyball World)

3h40 – France v Australia (Volleyball World)

7:10 am – Brazil vs Japan (Sportv 2 and Volleyball World)

9am – China v Serbia (Volleyball World)

12pm – Italy v Netherlands (Volleyball World)

15h – Poland v Slovenia (Sportv 2 and Volleyball World)