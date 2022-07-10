48-minute flight creates hope for Boeing 737 MAX to return to Chinese skies

Photo by N509FZ via Wikimedia





Last Thursday (7), an aircraft of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 model from Air China was seen on flight tracking platforms, performing a brief 48-minute itinerary with takeoff and landing in the Chinese capital, Beijing. The plane in question has registration B-1396 and is one of 16 of the model in the Chinese company’s fleet.

As it is not every day that you see aircraft of this model flying in China, it is suspected that it is an indication of a return to the skies soon, in regular passenger operations. In late June, another local company, China Southern, also carried out tests with the model.

According to Aviation Week, test flights indicate that the aircraft has undergone some modifications required by local regulatory bodies.

In December 2021, the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) issued an airworthiness directive that cleared the way for MAXs to return to service, provided the companies complete any modification, pilot training, and other work before carrying out airlift operations. passengers.

The vast majority of countries in the world have already seen the Boeing 737 MAX flying by their airlines, and, among the major markets, only China needs to release it. For many, the delay in the process is purposeful and part of the Asian giant’s trade disputes with the United States, although neither party has officially positioned itself in this regard.