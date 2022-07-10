5 cancer-causing foods you should stop eating right now

Thinking about cancer causes some people to tremble. It could also be one of the diseases that kills the most in the world. It is characterized by an unrestrained increase and multiplication of certain cells. Cancer is also called as neoplasm, it consists of more than 200 types of diseases that can affect the human body.

Its causes, symptoms and treatment are objects of several studies. And it is believed that among the main causes of its emergence are external factors such as exposure to chemicals, radiation and some viruses; and internal factors such as genetics, immunological conditions, genetic mutations.

Science highlights that there are some behaviors capable of reducing the chances of having cancer, among them we can mention: keeping away from drugs, practicing physical activities and having a balanced diet rich in vitamin nutrients.

Carcinogenic foods you should avoid

Just as a good diet is able to reduce the risk of cancer, the opposite also occurs. Some foods are real “dangerous bombs” that need to be avoided. Keep following and find out which foods increase the risk of cancer.

1 – Soft drinks

Despite being frequently present in Brazilian homes to accompany dinner or a fast food, soda is a drink with great carcinogenic potential. In this type of drink, there is a substance called 4-MI (4-methyl-imidazole), classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, as a highly carcinogenic agent.

2 – Aspartame

According to information from the INCA website, aspartame stimulates the production of free radicals, substances that cause cellular aging and increase the risk of cancer. Another implication is that aspartame affects the body’s defenses, leaving them susceptible to various carcinogens.

3 – Chimarrão

Anyone from the South knows how good it is to have a mate with yerba mate. However, unfortunately some researches relate to some types of cancer. However, the risks would be more related to the monitoring of the drink with smoking and the industrial process of drying this yerba mate through smoking. It is worth mentioning that the drink is not recommended for people with high blood pressure and who have stomach and intestinal problems.

4 – Alcoholic beverages

The main aggravating factor of alcohol is the fact that drinking in excess can cause inflammatory diseases and liver disease. In addition, exaggerated consumption increases the inflammatory process in the body, making the environment more conducive to diseased cells. The drink also favors the production of free radicals.

5 – Processed meats or sausages

These popular foods that combine to make quick snacks are real dangers to the body. They contain chemicals, preservatives and other elements that increase the risk of developing cancer cells.